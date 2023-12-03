Pittman likes his roster, decries ’poaching’

RAZORBACK REPORT By Tom Murphy

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman said he concluded exit interviews with the players this week, the extensive process laying the groundwork for which Razorbacks will return and who will be entering the NCAA transfer portal, which opens Monday.

Pittman said he did the interviews Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, leading into a recruiting meeting with the staff at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

"I got through however many it was, maybe 100 guys or maybe a little more," Pittman said during Thursday's news conference with new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. "So we're through. You talk about the portal and all this kind of stuff.

"I feel really good about where we are on the football team, but obviously things can change because of the fluidity with phone calls to talking to coaches and all this kind of stuff. We've got a great university here, great situation here."

Pittman touted the advent of the athletic department's new NIL partnership.

"Arkansas Edge is helping us tremendously," he said. "We want to keep the guys on the team that we want to keep."

Pittman took a moment during his news conference to discuss the current state of NIL inducements in the game.

"Obviously we have guys that come in, go into the portal and you're not going to talk them out of it simply because they've already been poached by somebody else," he said. "Told the finances and everything else.

"We do not do that here. We don't. But it happens all the time. The NCAA at some point has to put some type of penalties on teams that are poaching players, because it's going around the country everywhere. We're not."

Powell out

Sophomore linebacker Mani Powell announced Saturday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal

The 6-3, 231-pounder from Fayetteville earned most of his snaps in his first two seasons on special teams. He had five tackles in 10 games this season.

Powell is the third Arkansas linebacker to announce for the portal, joining Chris Paul and Jordan Crook. The portal opens Monday.

"I would like to thank the University of Arkansas' coaching staff for believing in my talents and presenting me with an opportunity to be a part of the Razorback family," Powell wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Powell will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Barnes passes

Former Arkansas skill player Teddy Barnes, a contributor on Razorback teams in the mid-1970s, died Friday according to friends of the family.

Barnes, 71, signed with the Arkansas out of Lepanto.

A 5-9 running back signee, Barnes switched to receiver and made his biggest impact in one of the Razorbacks' biggest wins of 1975.

The No. 18 Razorbacks upset No. 2 Texas A&M 31-6 on Dec. 6, 1975, in Little Rock to knock the Aggies from the ranks of the unbeaten and end their national title hopes. Barnes caught a key touchdown pass from Scott Bull in that game to help open the floodgates.

"Playing football was a life-changing experience for him and gave him the opportunity to do a lot of things he wouldn't otherwise have been able to do," said Clay Bradford, a high school teammate in Lepanto and committee member of the Lepanto Museum USA.

Barnes rushed for 161 yards and caught 3 passes for 54 yards in 1973-74 before making the move to receiver. He had 10 receptions for 185 yards and 3 touchdowns in 1975, which ended with the Razorbacks downing Georgia 31-10 in the Cotton Bowl to cap a 10-2 season.

'