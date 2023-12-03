Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more, deeds recorded Nov. 6-10.

AndMark Oakwood Apartments, LLC to MCG Oakwood TIC I, LLC; MCG Oakwood TIC II, LLC, Ls8-13, Oakwood; Pt SW 18-3N-10W, $14,000,000.

Cypress Bay Development, LLC to Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, Ls79-84, 95-137 & 212-217, The Country Club of Arkansas Phase XXV-C, $2,579,500.

Costco Wholesale Corp. to Bank OZK, L3C, Kirkland Little Rock, $2,292,150.

John D. Day; J.D.D. Revocable Trust to Lori M. Walmsley; William M. Walmsley, Pt NE 11-1N-14W; Pt SE 2-1N-14W, $1,510,000.

Griffin Sellers, LLC to Hatcher Properties, Inc., 212 S. Broadway, Little Rock. Ls4-9 B119, Original City of Little Rock $1,300,000.

Clinton Steele Davis to Jordan Hollis Anthony Henry; Derrick Alan Henry, 11912 Fairway Drive, Little Rock. L24R, RW Debin's Replat- Pleaasant Valley, $990,000.

ECS Homes, LLC to SFR Workforce Owner, LLC, L163, Otter Creek Community Phase I; L260, Briarwood, $923,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to Jordan Holdings, LLC, Pt NW 16-2N-14W, $858,971.

Ruben Wall; Esther Wall to Hitch Holdings, LLC, Pt W/2 NE 33-4N-10W, $858,951.

Brian Semple; Crystal Semple to James Scott Cordova; Emily L. Hunter, 6612 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock. L17 B1, Hollywood, $765,000.

Paul Carter Tucker, Jr.; Amanda Nolan Tucker to Gary L. Braden Revocable Trust, L25 B6, Maumelle Valley Estates, $665,000.

James W. Terry to Kenneth Christian O'Neal; Julie O'Neal, 2 Longlea Drive, Little Rock. L184, Longlea, $599,000.

John Shane Knoernschild; Stacey Lynn Knoernschild to Colt Harmon Holdings, LLC, 26 Vareennes Court, Little Rock. L15 B98, Chenal Valley, $525,000.

Ramona Rhodes to Thomas Burnett; Jennifer Burnett, 19 Alsace Court, Little Rock. L18 B8, Chenal Valley, $480,000.

Patsy H. Pearcy to Beverly Webb Gammel, Unit 27, Country Place HPR Phase 1B, $440,000.

John Michael Vance; Sarah Vance to Landon Dillie; Staci Dillie, 619 Saint Michael Place, Little Rock. L635, St. Charles, $430,000.

Icon Homes, LLC to Jonathan Keith Gober, 101 Mergeron Court, Little Rock. L13, Mergeron Court, $424,950.

Kenneth Christian O'Neal; Julie O'Neal to Alex Brownstein; Ashley Bowen, 4 Trefny Court, Little Rock. L215, St. Charles, $421,500.

Darrell S. Hardin; Alisha M. Hardin to Jackson Braswell; Ashley Braswell, 17019 Edinburgh Drive, Little Rock. L58, Lochridge Estates, $387,000.

Jordan Ray Eastin; Mallory Brewer to Nathan Bracher; Francoise Bracher, L4, Pebble Beach Park, $365,000.

Judith Stroope Forte; George Franklin Stroope Trust to Gregory Clark Hohn; Katherine Jane Hohn, 8 Montagne Court, Little Rock. L4, Montagne Court Phase I, $335,000.

Philip D. Huff; Joy M. Huff to Steve Mitchell, 6703 Incas Drive, North Little Rock. L1 B20, Indian Hills, $327,000.

Herta Jesse; Herta Curry to Ibrahim Elsaidi, 210 Deauville Drive, Maumelle. L279, The Country Club of Arkansas, $320,000.

Christopher Brooks Burtner; Estate of Doris Eazarsky (dec'd) to Robert McCarver; Charlotte McCarver, L15, Ranch West Villas, $320,000.

Federal Home Mortgage, Corp. to Bridget Deanne Cossey, 14 Platte Drive, Maumelle. L101, Riverland, $310,781.

Donald Minster; Samantha Minster to Dean Gernon; Hannah Gernon, 12915 Morrison Road, Little Rock. L162, Marlowe Manor Phase II, $290,000.

Brandon Beauchamp; Britney Beauchamp to Clifton S. Crawford; Georgia G. Crawford, 3600 Brundle Court, Sherwood. L45, Hearndon, $290,000.

Gretchen A. Simmons to Patrick W. O'Malley, III; Laura S. D. O'Malley, 112 S. Plaza Drive, Little Rock. L4, Plaza Terrace, $272,000.

Daniel Matthew Scheiman; Samantha Scheiman to Ulrike Meyer, 219 Beechwood St., Little Rock. L24 B8, Elmhurst, $271,000.

AP-2201, LLC to Amberlie D. Pearce, 2020 S. State St., Little Rock. L8 B13, Wright, $250,000.

Leigh Anne Chism; Leigh Anne Whistle to Alicia Sandage, 8 Cherry Crest Cove, Little Rock. L26 B7, Cherry Creek, $249,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Bjarat Bjatia, 25 Prince Drive, Maumelle. L14, Kingspark, $240,000.

Matt J. Seppala; Mi Jung Seppala to Lashaundra Myers, 10604 Cypress Knee Drive, North Little Rock. L74, White Oak Crossing, $239,000.

Caleb Jay Edwards; Lauren Marie Edwaards to Shantel Johnson, 100 Willow Grove Road, Sherwood. L1 B7, Willowood, $231,000.

Jeanne Farris; Elizabeth Phillips to Gabriel Baralla; Callie Jane Boyce, 203 N. Claremont Ave., Sherwood. L4 B1, Queensbrook, $226,500.

Patsy J. Stover to Craig Custom Construction, LLC, L222, Cammack Woods, $225,000.

William Sullivan; Ann-Marie Sullivan; Karen Sullivan; Daniel Sullivan to Ian T. Clifton; Courtney B. Clifton, 3509 Avondale Road, North Little Rock. L3 B3, Park Hill NLR, $218,000.

Crystal Hess; Crystal Wines to Joseph Einhorn, 1215 W. Roderweis Road, Cabot. L3, Cherry Ridge, $217,000.

Benro Construction, Inc. to Rabih A. Aboukheir; Katylyn Aboukheir, 6316 H St., Little Rock. L3 B14, Pleasant Hill, $215,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Frank Smith, III; Joyce Ann Edwards, 6531 Wild Rose Loop, North Little Rock. L3 B2, Trammel Loop Phase I, $202,600.

Joseph Egwolo Amare; Quinta Amare to Curtis Josenberger, Jr., 1900 N. James St., Jacksonville. L15, Lessel Estates, $200,000.

Rock City Houses, LLC to Jane Nguyen, L21, Dixie Acres, $199,900.

Amberlie Pearce; Amberlie Jones to Marshall A. Jones, 512 S. Valentine St., Little Rock. L4 B11, Kimball and Bodeman, $199,900.

Deborah C. Daniel to Hope M. Nedell, 103 Point West Circle, Little Rock. L49, Point West, $190,000.

Banks Investments, LLC to Kelly Reddick; Elias Yamil Reddick, 9 Cinderella Circle, Little Rock. L13, Storybook Village, $185,000.

Alabama Housing Authority to BJR Group, Inc., L10, Bentley Court Phase I, $185,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Matthew Snider; Janey Chau-Ly-Snider, 5901 N. Woodview Drive, Sherwood. L18, North Hills Manor No. 2, $185,000.

Andrew W. Moreau, Jr. to Katheirne E. Hernandez; David Hernandez, 411 Fountain Ave., Little Rock. L33 B1, Young's Park, $179,000.

Tracey Dennis Crenshaw; Tracey M. Dennis to Beyond Homes Alpha Holdings, LLC, L56, Marlowe Manor Phase I, $177,500.

Robert Carlton Demoss to Sara Warren, 7 Teakwood Drive, Sherwood. L12, Teakwood Section B, $175,000.

Susan J. Reasons; The Susan J. Reasons Revocable Trust to Samuel Turner Roberts; Chelsea Meredith Roberts, 6510 W. Main St., Jacksonville. Pt NW NW 26-3N-11W, $170,000.

SFR3-070, LLC to Jo Marie Cunning, 7803 West 28th St., Little Rock. L137, Meadowlark, $170,000.

Jonathan Lake Griggs to Juwan Malik White, 3 Teakwood Drive, Sherwood. L5, Teakwood Section A, $170,000.

Francisco Xavier Espinoza to Timmy Kitchen, 7800 Depriest Road, Mabelvale. L1, Kelli Manor, $165,000.

Stine And Company Prime Real Estate, LLC to Donald O. Goodlow, Jr.; Joann Goodlow; Goodlow Family Living Trust, L24 B1, Bear Den Estates, $165,000.

Diane E. Hannah; Diane H. Cox; Diane Barton to Haven Bourn, 3114 N. Pine St., North Little Rock. L24-A B9, Park Hill NLR, $165,000.

Daniel J. Cargill; Kristin M. Cargill to Allen E. Davis; Joan A. Davis, 16309 Whippoorwill Lane, Little Rock. Pt SW NE 25-1N-14W, $165,000.

Michael Brian Tart; Nicole Suzan Bell-Sandoval to Ryan Michael Colvin, 10 Martin Lane, North Little Rock. L10, Sugg's, $160,000.

James William Woods; Elizabeth Marie Billingsley; John Billingsley to Paige Smith; Jacob Smith, 7207 Apache Road, Little Rock. L134, Briarwood, $160,000.

HA Custom Homes, LLC to Dinesh Moorjani; Bharti Moorjani, 3 Abington Court, Little Rock. L17 B137, Chenal Valley, $155,000.