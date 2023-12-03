Reddies trounce visiting Weevils





Henderson State University dominated the University of Arkansas at Monticello in the paint and had two players with 20 or more points in taking a 90-59 men's basketball victory over the Boll Weevils on Saturday in Arkadelphia.

Not only did the Reddies (2-3, 1-1 Great American) outrebound the Weevils 34-26 and outscore them 54-28 in the lane, but 16 of HSU's rebounds came on the offensive glass, leading to 16 second-chance points.

Clarence King shot 10 for 16 from the floor and scored 24 points while pulling down 7 rebounds to lead Henderson State. Zyon Patterson had 22 points and 6 rebounds, and Tomislav Miholjcic scored 13 points and totaled 8 rebounds for the Reddies.

Isaac Jackson led UAM (1-5, 0-2) with 23 points. Jackson shot 11 for 26 from the floor and collected 4 rebounds.

Cole Anderson scored 10 points, making 3 of 3 field-goal attempts, and A.K. Hazely added 9 points for UAM.

A 3-for-17 spell from 3-point range did the Weevils no favors. They finished 21 for 60 from the floor (35%) and made 14 of 19 free throws.

Henderson State shot 36 for 78 (46.2%), going 6 for 17 from the arc, and made 12 of 14 free throws. The Reddies also had 23 points off turnovers to the Weevils' 2.

UAM was coming off an 87-81 home loss to Arkansas Tech University on Thursday. UAM will host Langston (Okla.) University at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

WOMEN

Henderson State 97, UAM 69

Also in Arkadelphia, five Reddies scored in double figures in a 28-point home victory over the Cotton Blossoms.

Tori Gittens scored 17 points, Ashley Farrar and Brynlee Huggins each had 15, Olivia Allen scored 12 and Natalie Cardenas netted 10 for Henderson State (5-3, 1-1 Great American), which led 26-22 through one quarter but outscored UAM 26-14 in the second quarter. Bobbi Bazzle also grabbed 12 rebounds to go with 6 points for the Reddies.

For UAM (4-4, 0-2), Bailey Harris had 16 points, Alindsey Young had 15 and Alyssia Thorne nearly pulled off a double-double with 11 points and 9 rebounds.

UAM made 12 of 13 free throws, but shot 27 for 69 (39.1%) from the floor, including 3 of 13 from 3-point range.

Henderson State made 12 of 15 free throws. The Reddies went 38 for 77 (49.4%) and 9 for 25 from 3-point range.

Henderson State was strongest in the paint with 56 points.

The game was tied eight times before the Reddies pulled away.

UAM will host Harding University at 1 p.m. next Saturday.



