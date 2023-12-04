2 cities’ officials to work on grant for developing tourism

The Delta Rhythm and Bayous Alliance and Pine Bluff Advertising and Planning Commission are bringing community leaders from Pine Bluff and Greenville, Miss., together for an all-day workshop at the UAPB Business Support Incubator and Office Complex, 615 Main St.

The purpose is to prepare for a large collaborative grant with the Mellon Foundation as anchors of the Delta Rhythm and Bayous Alliance Highway. The program begins at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 4 p.m.

"We will also be developing additional ways the two cities can further collaborate in tourism development," A&P Commissioner Jimmy Cunningham Jr. said.