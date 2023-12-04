Transfers report offers from Arkansas after portal opens

Arkansas extended early offers to transfers after the NCAA transfer portal opened Monday.

The portal will remain open until Jan. 2.

Kansas State defensive back Will Lee, 6-2 and 185 pounds, was the first to report an offer from the Razorbacks.

Lee was an All-American at Iowa Western Community College in 2022 prior to choosing the Wildcats. He was sixth on the K-State team with 42 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and 6 pass breakups this season as a sophomore.

On3.com rated him the No. 3 cornerback and No. 15 overall junior college prospect in the nation when he committed to Kansas State

He also reported offers from Auburn, Washington, LSU, Southern Cal, Louisville, Michigan State, Illinois, Houston and South Carolina. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Arkansas also extended an offer to him last December after his season in junior college.

North Dakota offensive lineman Easton Kilty, 6-5 and 305, added an offer from Arkansas on Monday to go along with offers from Pittsburgh, Oklahoma State, Auburn, Texas Tech, Iowa State, BYU, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Boston College and others.

He has started 35 consecutive games the past three seasons for the Fighting Hawks. Kilty played 707 snaps in 2022 and graded 95%, according to Pro Football Focus.

He has played guard and tackle during his career. He redshirted as a freshman in 2020 after attending Stratford (Wis.) High School.

Washington State receiver Josh Kelly reportedly has an offer from Arkansas, according to on3.com's Pete Nakos.

Nakos reports Kelly also has offers from Penn State, Tennessee, Utah, Texas Tech, Kansas State and others.

Kelly is expected to visit Notre Dame on Tuesday. He recorded 61 catches for 923 yards and 8 touchdowns this season as a redshirt junior. He played at Fresno State prior to joining the Cougars.

Bucknell defensive back Ethan Robinson reported an offer from Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams.

Robinson, 6-0 and 175, also reports offers from Southern Cal, North Carolina State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Illinois, West Virginia and Minnesota.

He was named first-team All Patriot League and to the conference's All-Academic Team this season.

In 31 games for the Bison, Robinson has 154 tackles, 6.5 tackles, 1 sack, 25 pass breakups, 5 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles.

He attended Iona Prep in Montgomery, N.Y., before attending Bucknell.

Texas A&M offensive lineman Remington Strickland, 6-4 and 300, reported an offer from the Hogs. He played in seven games this season for the Aggies as a sophomore.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and then-offensive line coach Brad Davis made him an offer while he was at Fort Bend Christian in Sugar Land, Texas, before he signed with Texas A&M in 2021. He was a consensus 3-star recruit.

Remington also reports offers from Louisville, Southern Cal, Arizona State, SMU, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Boston College, Illinois and others.