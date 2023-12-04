Arkansas Teacher Retirement System investments see November rebound

The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System's investments dropped in value during the first four months of the fiscal year that started July 1, but the investments rebounded in November, an investment consultant told the system's board of trustees Monday.

"We have seen a big turnaround with the closing of November," said P.J. Kelly of system investment consultant Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting.

During the quarter that ended Sept. 30, the system's investments dropped in value by about $745 million to $19.9 billion, Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting said in a written report to the system's trustees.

The system's investment return was minus-2.1% in the quarter that ended Sept. 30, the investment consultant reported. The system's investment return was 9.9% over the past year and averaged 6.4% a year over the past five years, and 8% a year over the past 10 years, according to the report.

Kelly said a preliminary report shows the system's investments were valued at $19.5 billion at the end of October. That report factors in changes in the system's stock market, bond and opportunistic/alternative investments in October, but not changes in the values of the system's real estate, timber, agriculture, infrastructure and private equity investments that will be available later.

The stock and bond investment markets were very strong in November with interest rates not increasing and inflation declining, and the system's investments benefited from the strong investment markets, he said.

During the first five months of fiscal 2024 that started July 1, Kelly said the system posted an investment return of 1.3% based on a preliminary report for November. The system's target investment return is 7.25% a year. The system's investments are valued at slightly above $20 billion, system deputy director Rod Graves said.

On Monday, the system's trustees authorized the system to make up to $220 million in new investments and the system to seek lead plaintiff status in a class-action securities lawsuit filed against Roblox Corporation by the New York-based Labaton Sucharow law firm on the behalf of the Georgia-based DeKalb County Pension Fund.

On Nov. 27, Labaton Sucharow announced the lawsuit against Roblox Corp., which the law firm said operates a platform that provides developers with tools to create online games and hosts the games on it servers. The law firm alleged the company "misled investors by failing to disclose that a material portion of Roblox's growth was due to weak content controls and the lack of spending restrictions on its platform."

Mark White, executive director of the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, said the system claims $3.6 million in Roblox investment losses.

The trustees also appointed Magnolia High School English teacher Keri Hamilton of Stamps to fill a vacancy on the system's board of trustees. She fills the Position 4 vacancy on the board in the 4th Congressional District that resulted from the retirement of former trustee Kathy Clayton of Malvern, who had served on the board from July 1, 2013 until Nov. 1.

NEW INVESTMENTS

The trustees on Monday voted to authorize an investment of up of $50 million in New York-based Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.'s KKR Real Estate Partners Americas IV fund.

The fund "will opportunistically invest primarily in industrial, multifamily/single family rental, student housing and self-storage assets," the system's staff said in a written report to the board.

The trustees also authorized a private equity investment of up to $35 million in the New York-based Beekman Group's Beekman Investment Partners V fund. The fund is being formed "to invest in small North American service-based companies operating in the consumer, healthcare and business/industrial services sectors," the system's staff said.

Trustees also authorized an up to $35 million private equity investment in Santa Monica, Calif.-based Clearlake Capital Group's Clearlake Capital Partners VIII fund.

"The fund will focus primarily on the industrials, energy software and technology-enabled services, and consumer sectors," the system's staff said.

Trustees also authorized investments of up to $60 million in the Franklin Park Co-Investment Fund VI, and up to $40 million in Franklin Park Venture Capital Fund XV.

The system has been making co-investments with Franklin Park since 2012, and invested in venture capital through Franklin Park for the past 14 years, according to the system's staff.

ACTUARY REPORT

On June 30, the system's unfunded liabilities totaled $4.5 billion based on total liabilities of $25.5 billion and a funding value of assets of $21 billion, so the system is 82% funded, which is similar to June 30, 2022, system actuary Gabriel Roeder, Smith & Co. reported Monday.

The system's projected payoff period for its unfunded liabilities is 26 years as of June 30, which is similar to June 30, 2022, Gabriel reported. Actuaries compare the projected payoff period for unfunded liabilities to a mortgage on a home.

The system phases in its investment gains and losses over a four-year period.

The system's actuarial results reflect an estimate of the impact of the LEARNS Act that increased the minimum teacher salary from $36,000 to $50,000 a year and granted $2,000 raises for teachers already making $50,000 or more in fiscal 2024, the actuary said.

Judith Kermans of Gabriel, Roeder, Smith & Co. said public retirement systems that are at least 80% funded are considered to be in a good shape.

The system's employers contribute 15% of their payroll into the system and the system's working members, who pay into the system, contribute 7% of their salary. The system's employers contributed $503.4 million to the system and the system's members contributed $188.6 million to the system in fiscal 2023, according to White.

As of June 30, the teacher retirement system included 68,249 working members who are not in the system's deferred retirement plan -- up from 68,127 on June 30, 2022 -- and 54,646 retired members -- up from 52,748 on June 30, 2022 -- the Gabriel Roeder, Smith & Co. reported.

As of June 30, the system's number of deferred retirement plan members totaled 3,138 -- a decline from 3,251 on June 30, 2022 -- the actuary said.

On June 30, the system's 68,249 working members, who are not in the deferred retirement plan, had an average age of 44 years old, average service of 10.1 years and an average salary of $45,897 a year, according to the actuary.

That compares to the 68,127 working members, who were not in the deferred retirement plan, who had an average age of 44.1 years old, average service of 10.2 years and an average salary of $43,758 on June 30, 2022, Gabriel reported.

On June 30, the system's 3,138 deferred retirement plan members had an average salary of $70,134 a year , compared to 3,251 members with an average salary of $66,877 a year on June 30, 2022, the actuary reported.

The system's 54,646 retired members had an average retirement benefit of $24,643 a year on June 30, compared to the 52,748 retired members who had an average retirement benefit of $24,527 a year on June 30, 2020, according to Gabriel, Roeder, Smith & Co.