Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Nov. 16-29 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
Nov. 16
Reagan Matthew Babyar, 24, Rogers, and Elizabeth Marie Webb, 25, Bentonville
Daniel Anderson Blanton, 23, and Tiara Denise Black, 31, both of Joplin, Mo.
Jeffrey Eugene Cordasco, 46, Bentonville, and Melissa Jane Helmich, 42, Garfield
Brent Evan Cunningham, 44, and Jennifer Sue Chamberlin, 47, both of Eucha, Okla.
Thaden Allen Payne, 34, and Crystal Kimberly Hubbard, 36, both of Rogers
Deimy Emilio Ramirez Espinosa, 25, and Reyna Isabel Gallegos Luquez, 31, both of Lehigh Acres, Fla.
Isaiah Anthony Swift, 26, and Leanna Alexa Osuna-Gallego, 25, both of Bentonville
Adam Ryan Tabor, 33, and Valerie Faith Hamilton, 27, both of Farmington
William Neal Thomason, 23, Lowell, and Alyssa Caldwell, 24, Rogers
Kane William Webb, 59, and Diane Elizabeth Carroll, 59, both of Bentonville
James Robert Wiand, 31, and Annie Danielle Foster, 38, both of Gentry
Thomas Michael Wilshire, 29, London, and Michelle Phillipia Mitchell, 26, Rogers
Dennis Her Yang, 29, and Nancy Cia Lor, 25, both of Gentry
Nov. 17
Jordan Strickland Akins, 39, and Cheryl Jeanett Hitchcock, 40, both of Siloam Springs
Alexis Woodson Aycock, 25, and Samantha Micayla Cochran, 24, both of Bentonville
David Glen Dupree, 72, Rogers, and Barry Wayne Musgrave, 65, Hot Springs National Park
Marcos Islas, 47, Batesville, and Araceli Saltillo Munoz, 43, Springdale
Kenneth Earl Jack, 60, and Norelvys Marin, 42, both of Bella Vista
John Wayne Pharr, 31, Rogers, and Jacqueline Perez, 28, Springdale
Leonard James Walthall, 32, and Lainne Ann Martin, 34, both of Gentry
Hunter Duane Woods, 27, and Erika Marie Gray, 26, both of Siloam Springs
Nov. 20
Jacob Walker Hunter, 32, and Rachael Katrina Evington, 41, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Archel Lawson, 70, Rogers, and Bridgette Ann Renault, 51, Magnolia, Texas
Patrick Edwin Lloyd, 67, and Natalia Ceron Ceron, 53, both of Lowell
Pablo Adolfo Lopez, 28, Centerton, and Karen Abigail Espinal, 21, Siloam Springs
Destinee Cheyenne Nealy, 25, and Desiree Ann Renee Gonyier, 27, both of Rogers
Timothy Patrick O'Brien, 57, and Melinda Jane Brown, 52, both of Fayetteville
Arthur Sanchez Jr., 35, and Keiana Eulalia Lopez, 32, both of Rogers
Nathan Gregory Smith, 28, and Shelby Nicole Carney, 26, both of Springdale
Jimmy Onyedikachi Uba, 26, and Alexis Blaire Brannon, 25, both of Oklahoma City
Nov. 21
Theodore Robert Bruce, 24, and Violet Gabriela Sigala, 22, both of Rogers
Marsaius Ravon Cheatham, 27, and Erika Sheree Roberson, 30, both of Bentonville
Johnny Contreras, 23, and Iris Iliana Aguilar Herrera, 25, both of Rogers
Dionicio Garcia, 60, Rogers, and Dora Del Socorra Flores, 56, Siloam Springs
David Wayne Lewallen, 30, and Richard Anthony Alvarado, 34, both of Centerton
Nicholas Zarger Oaks, 24, and Courtney Layne Denny, 20, both of Gravette
Jesus Antonio Prieto, 61, and Gloria Ivette Santos Guandique, 49, both of Siloam Springs
Kareem Antonio Ross, 33, and Rosie Padron, 28, both of Jefferson City, Mo.
Casey Brian Schaefer, 36, and Alisha Chevonne Bresler, 37, both of Rogers
Nathan Allan Stubbs, 31, and Ashley Marie Frinzell-Mack, 25, both of Springdale
Skyler Reid Young, 24, and Michaela Shay Gayle Scott, 23, both of Bentonville
Nov. 22
Jared Benson Alder, 34, and Kaylee Ann Luttrell, 36, both of Bentonville
Christopher WB Bowen, 52, and Cielo A Morales Lucena, 25, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Casey Wayne Gandy, 34, and Jennifer Rene Sheridan, 27, both of Siloam Springs
Karan Manojkumar Gupta, 28, and Sierra Amy Valdez, 24, both of Rogers
Zachary Ryan Jenks, 27, and Christina Dawn Howard, 26, both of Colcord, Okla.
Gabriel Stanislaus Keller, 23, and Avery Lauren Sullivan, 23, both of Owasso, Okla.
Zane Thomas King, 24, and Shailyn Paige Conner, 23, both of Springdale
Issac Shane Preston, 47, and Christina Machelle Carter, 45, both of Bella Vista
Justin Wayne Voyles, 31, and Keisha Elaine Tuggle, 31, both of Siloam Springs
Zachary Read Wilton, 26, and Amber Danielle Stephens, 26, both of Gentry
Nov. 27
Bryan Allen Ball, 51, and Barbara Jean Killion, 49, both of Pea Ridge
Philip Alexander Fielding, 24, and Asher Jordan Claborn, 24, both of Siloam Springs
Michael Joseph Gavel, 32, and Janae Jolynn Randall, 37, both of Bentonville
Truman Daniel Jarman, 42, and Samantha Mae Smith, 41, both of Bentonville
Ronald Richard Mahaney, 59, and Misty Ann Coger, 48, both of Kansas, Okla.
Nov. 28
Sydney Nicole Funcannon, 21, and Breanna Kristine Estes, 22, both of Rogers
Phillip Lee Gamber, 36, and Meredith Donovan Sokora, 30, both of Bentonville
Kyle Craig Kester, 20, Garfield, and Shea Emily Dial, 20, Springdale
Michael Charles Mouser, 46, and Jennifer Ashley Wilkerson, 48, both of Siloam Springs
David Wayne Ripplinger Jr., 41, and Arielle Linn Golda, 32, both of Rogers
Nov. 29
Camron Chase Addie, 21, and JadeAnn Marie Anderson, 21, both of Bella Vista
Joe William Brown, 30, and Alexandra Maliya Martindale, 29, both of Bentonville
Nader Jesus Leali-Cardenas, 23, and Alaya Belle Gunnell-Brake, 25, both of Willard, Mo.
Osee Samuel Leppert, 18, and Ashlyn Sierra Lancaster, 18, both of Prairie Grove
Standley Wayne Neitz, 42, and Zia Lynn Delaney, 45, both of Bella Vista
James Todd Robinson, 60, and Brittany Anastasia Rosen, 33, both of Rogers
Michael Louis Roy, 22, Gentry, and Sydney Brinae Nelson, 25, Siloam Springs
Todd Andrew Smith, 33, Siloam Springs, and Madison Elizabeth Hauk, 22, Springdale
Spencer Tyler Spray, 32, and Jordyn Barbie Gandy, 23, both of Jay, Okla.
Zachary Michael Walker, 23, and Makenzi Allison Peterson, 25, both of Bella Vista