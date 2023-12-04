Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Nov. 16-29 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Nov. 16

Reagan Matthew Babyar, 24, Rogers, and Elizabeth Marie Webb, 25, Bentonville

Daniel Anderson Blanton, 23, and Tiara Denise Black, 31, both of Joplin, Mo.

Jeffrey Eugene Cordasco, 46, Bentonville, and Melissa Jane Helmich, 42, Garfield

Brent Evan Cunningham, 44, and Jennifer Sue Chamberlin, 47, both of Eucha, Okla.

Thaden Allen Payne, 34, and Crystal Kimberly Hubbard, 36, both of Rogers

Deimy Emilio Ramirez Espinosa, 25, and Reyna Isabel Gallegos Luquez, 31, both of Lehigh Acres, Fla.

Isaiah Anthony Swift, 26, and Leanna Alexa Osuna-Gallego, 25, both of Bentonville

Adam Ryan Tabor, 33, and Valerie Faith Hamilton, 27, both of Farmington

William Neal Thomason, 23, Lowell, and Alyssa Caldwell, 24, Rogers

Kane William Webb, 59, and Diane Elizabeth Carroll, 59, both of Bentonville

James Robert Wiand, 31, and Annie Danielle Foster, 38, both of Gentry

Thomas Michael Wilshire, 29, London, and Michelle Phillipia Mitchell, 26, Rogers

Dennis Her Yang, 29, and Nancy Cia Lor, 25, both of Gentry

Nov. 17

Jordan Strickland Akins, 39, and Cheryl Jeanett Hitchcock, 40, both of Siloam Springs

Alexis Woodson Aycock, 25, and Samantha Micayla Cochran, 24, both of Bentonville

David Glen Dupree, 72, Rogers, and Barry Wayne Musgrave, 65, Hot Springs National Park

Marcos Islas, 47, Batesville, and Araceli Saltillo Munoz, 43, Springdale

Kenneth Earl Jack, 60, and Norelvys Marin, 42, both of Bella Vista

John Wayne Pharr, 31, Rogers, and Jacqueline Perez, 28, Springdale

Leonard James Walthall, 32, and Lainne Ann Martin, 34, both of Gentry

Hunter Duane Woods, 27, and Erika Marie Gray, 26, both of Siloam Springs

Nov. 20

Jacob Walker Hunter, 32, and Rachael Katrina Evington, 41, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Archel Lawson, 70, Rogers, and Bridgette Ann Renault, 51, Magnolia, Texas

Patrick Edwin Lloyd, 67, and Natalia Ceron Ceron, 53, both of Lowell

Pablo Adolfo Lopez, 28, Centerton, and Karen Abigail Espinal, 21, Siloam Springs

Destinee Cheyenne Nealy, 25, and Desiree Ann Renee Gonyier, 27, both of Rogers

Timothy Patrick O'Brien, 57, and Melinda Jane Brown, 52, both of Fayetteville

Arthur Sanchez Jr., 35, and Keiana Eulalia Lopez, 32, both of Rogers

Nathan Gregory Smith, 28, and Shelby Nicole Carney, 26, both of Springdale

Jimmy Onyedikachi Uba, 26, and Alexis Blaire Brannon, 25, both of Oklahoma City

Nov. 21

Theodore Robert Bruce, 24, and Violet Gabriela Sigala, 22, both of Rogers

Marsaius Ravon Cheatham, 27, and Erika Sheree Roberson, 30, both of Bentonville

Johnny Contreras, 23, and Iris Iliana Aguilar Herrera, 25, both of Rogers

Dionicio Garcia, 60, Rogers, and Dora Del Socorra Flores, 56, Siloam Springs

David Wayne Lewallen, 30, and Richard Anthony Alvarado, 34, both of Centerton

Nicholas Zarger Oaks, 24, and Courtney Layne Denny, 20, both of Gravette

Jesus Antonio Prieto, 61, and Gloria Ivette Santos Guandique, 49, both of Siloam Springs

Kareem Antonio Ross, 33, and Rosie Padron, 28, both of Jefferson City, Mo.

Casey Brian Schaefer, 36, and Alisha Chevonne Bresler, 37, both of Rogers

Nathan Allan Stubbs, 31, and Ashley Marie Frinzell-Mack, 25, both of Springdale

Skyler Reid Young, 24, and Michaela Shay Gayle Scott, 23, both of Bentonville

Nov. 22

Jared Benson Alder, 34, and Kaylee Ann Luttrell, 36, both of Bentonville

Christopher WB Bowen, 52, and Cielo A Morales Lucena, 25, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Casey Wayne Gandy, 34, and Jennifer Rene Sheridan, 27, both of Siloam Springs

Karan Manojkumar Gupta, 28, and Sierra Amy Valdez, 24, both of Rogers

Zachary Ryan Jenks, 27, and Christina Dawn Howard, 26, both of Colcord, Okla.

Gabriel Stanislaus Keller, 23, and Avery Lauren Sullivan, 23, both of Owasso, Okla.

Zane Thomas King, 24, and Shailyn Paige Conner, 23, both of Springdale

Issac Shane Preston, 47, and Christina Machelle Carter, 45, both of Bella Vista

Justin Wayne Voyles, 31, and Keisha Elaine Tuggle, 31, both of Siloam Springs

Zachary Read Wilton, 26, and Amber Danielle Stephens, 26, both of Gentry

Nov. 27

Bryan Allen Ball, 51, and Barbara Jean Killion, 49, both of Pea Ridge

Philip Alexander Fielding, 24, and Asher Jordan Claborn, 24, both of Siloam Springs

Michael Joseph Gavel, 32, and Janae Jolynn Randall, 37, both of Bentonville

Truman Daniel Jarman, 42, and Samantha Mae Smith, 41, both of Bentonville

Ronald Richard Mahaney, 59, and Misty Ann Coger, 48, both of Kansas, Okla.

Nov. 28

Sydney Nicole Funcannon, 21, and Breanna Kristine Estes, 22, both of Rogers

Phillip Lee Gamber, 36, and Meredith Donovan Sokora, 30, both of Bentonville

Kyle Craig Kester, 20, Garfield, and Shea Emily Dial, 20, Springdale

Michael Charles Mouser, 46, and Jennifer Ashley Wilkerson, 48, both of Siloam Springs

David Wayne Ripplinger Jr., 41, and Arielle Linn Golda, 32, both of Rogers

Nov. 29

Camron Chase Addie, 21, and JadeAnn Marie Anderson, 21, both of Bella Vista

Joe William Brown, 30, and Alexandra Maliya Martindale, 29, both of Bentonville

Nader Jesus Leali-Cardenas, 23, and Alaya Belle Gunnell-Brake, 25, both of Willard, Mo.

Osee Samuel Leppert, 18, and Ashlyn Sierra Lancaster, 18, both of Prairie Grove

Standley Wayne Neitz, 42, and Zia Lynn Delaney, 45, both of Bella Vista

James Todd Robinson, 60, and Brittany Anastasia Rosen, 33, both of Rogers

Michael Louis Roy, 22, Gentry, and Sydney Brinae Nelson, 25, Siloam Springs

Todd Andrew Smith, 33, Siloam Springs, and Madison Elizabeth Hauk, 22, Springdale

Spencer Tyler Spray, 32, and Jordyn Barbie Gandy, 23, both of Jay, Okla.

Zachary Michael Walker, 23, and Makenzi Allison Peterson, 25, both of Bella Vista