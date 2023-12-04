Brazile's play vs. Duke leads to SEC honor

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile was named SEC player of the week on Monday for his play in the Razorbacks’ 80-75 win over then-No. 7 Duke last Wednesday.

The redshirt sophomore finished with 19 points on 6 of 9 from the field, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks in 38 minutes. Brazile recorded a double-double in three of Arkansas’ last four games.

“We have really worked on him and kind of placed him in different spots around the floor to be able to, especially against Duke, get open threes,” Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman said of Brazile. “I mean, a big part of the game plan was for him to try and get as many open looks as [he could]. We’ve added a new portion to our practice which is nothing but skill development after we do our 10-minute shooting segment.

“And in his individual skill development, we’ve really focused on ball handling and 1-on-1 moves, because, you know, I think that’s the next evolution to his game.”

Brazile’s 19 points were a season high, and his 11 defensive rebounds matched a career high set in his Arkansas debut against North Dakota State on Nov. 7, 2022. He made a career-high 4 threes against the Blue Devils as well.

His showing in the win over Duke followed a scoreless performance in the Razorbacks’ 87-72 loss to North Carolina at Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 24.

Brazile through 8 games is averaging 11.1 points on 49.1% shooting and 44.4% from three, and 8.3 rebounds per game. He also leads the team with 15 blocks.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m at a point where the injury is behind me now,” Brazile, who tore his ACL last December, said last week. “[We are] coming up on a year since it’s happened. I’m not even thinking twice about that.

“I’m not thinking about the injury anymore.”