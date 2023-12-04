Fayetteville plans U.S. 71B projects

Traffic passes Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, along College Avenue near Sycamore Street in Fayetteville. The city plans to take on more than $22 million in transportation projects and to develop a rezoning plan for about 600 acres along the 71B corridor next year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe) FAYETTEVILLE -- City planners and engineers hope to take on more than $22 million in transportation projects and rezone more than 600 acres along the "backbone" of town next year.Staff Already a subscriber? Log in!