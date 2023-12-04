Follow live: Hogs face Furman for 1st time

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Devo Davis, El Ellis, Jeremiah Davenport, Trevon Brazile and Chandler Lawson

The Razorbacks are 5-3 overall and coming off their biggest win of the season last week against then-No. 7 Duke. This is the first meeting between Arkansas and Furman.

Brazile was named SEC player of the week on Monday for his 19-point, 11-rebound showing against the Blue Devils last Wednesday. He is shooting 53.3% on two-point attempts and 12 of 27 beyond the arc.

Tramon Mark, who missed the Duke game because of an injury suffered in the final two minutes against North Carolina at Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 24, went through some pregame warmups with the Razorbacks. Eric Musselman said Saturday there is optimism he will play Saturday against Oklahoma in Tulsa.

Lawson finished with 7 points, 8 rebounds and 6 blocks the last time out, and Ellis had 9 points, 6 assists and 0 turnovers. Ellis has recorded a block in back-to-back games.

Arkansas is No. 3 nationally, per KenPom data, in free throw rate and No. 7 in defensive block percentage. The Razorbacks average 29 free throw attempts and 6.8 blocks per game.

Furman’s starters: JP Pegues, Alex Williams, PJay Smith, Garrett Hien and Tyrese Hughey

The Paladins, led by coach Bob Richey, are 4-4 this season and coming off a one-point loss to Princeton on Saturday. They had 19 turnovers in the loss. Overall, they have lost 4 of their last 6 games.

Furman is led by Pegues, a veteran guard who is responsible for the Paladins taking down Virginia in the NCAA Tournament earlier this year. He has scored 20-plus points 3 times, and he had 14 points and 5 assists against 0 turnovers in the team’s last game.

Pegues averages 15.7 points, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Williams averages 11.3 points and Smith puts up 10.6 as well.

The Paladins rank sixth in the country in two-point field goal percentage against Division I competition, according to KenPom data, at 61.9%. They are 77th in offensive efficiency and 224th in defensive efficiency.