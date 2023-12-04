LRSD students to hold performances

The Little Rock School District is inviting members of the public to spend their lunch hours viewing performances by district students, starting 12:30 p.m. today and continuing through Dec. 14 in the district's administration building at 810 W. Markham.

Today's performance is by the Central High School Choir.

The performances are free, but attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the gift drive that the district is conducting in partnership with KARK/Fox 16.

The performances are not every day and the starting times vary. Check the schedule here https://5il.co/2a3rn for the times, dates and the performances.