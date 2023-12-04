Man injured in shooting involving Jacksonville police officer

The Arkansas State Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting involving a Jacksonville police officer on Sunday.

Officers responded to a call about an armed robbery at a Waffle House, located at 116 Marshall Road, on Sunday night just before 11:45 p.m., a news release from the Jacksonville Police Department said Monday.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening wound, the release said.

According to the release, the officer involved in the shooting is now on paid administrative leave which is the department's policy. The Arkansas State Police are conducting an investigation into the incident.

The identity of the officer was not immediately released.