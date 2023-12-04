NFL Week 14 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads for SI Sportsbook's Perfect 10



Buccaneers at Falcons

Contest Line: Buccaneers +2.5 | Falcons -2.5

Game Info: Sunday Dec. 10, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The division is still up for grabs, as the Falcons have only a one-game lead on the Bucs. Mike Evans is a stud, and we should expect a close one. The Falcons are 4-8 ATS this season while the Bucs are 7-5.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Rams at Ravens

Contest Line: Rams +7.5 | Ravens -7.5

Game Info: Sunday Dec. 10, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Matthew Stafford put on a show last week vs. a tough Cleveland defense, but can he keep up with this Ravens offense? The Rams are 6-5-1 ATS this season while the Ravens are 8-4.

Lions at Bears

Contest Line: Lions -3.5 |Bears +3.5

Game Info: Sunday Dec. 10, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Bears had an ugly win before their bye. The Lions had an ugly loss on Thanksgiving but bounced back with a win Sunday in New Orleans. Chicago is 5-5-2 ATS while Detroit is 8-4.

Colts at Bengals

Contest Line: Colts -2.5 | Bengals +2.5

Game Info: Dec. 10, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Colts continue to remain in the postseason picture, even in ugly wins. They are 8-4 ATS this season, while the Bengals remain among the league-worst vs. the spread at 4-6-1.

Jaguars at Browns

Contest Line: Jaguars -3.5 | Browns +3.5

Game Info: Sunday Dec. 10, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Browns are still in the playoff hunt, and the Jaguars are still atop the AFC South. This game is important to both teams. Jacksonville has been better covering the spread this season at 8-3, while the Browns are 6-5-1.

Panthers at Saints

Contest Line: Panthers +5.5 | Saints -5.5

Game Info: Sunday Dec. 10, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Panthers are officially eliminated from playoff contention, while the Saints are still in the hunt in the NFC South. Both teams have only covered the spread twice this season.

Texans at Jets

Contest Line: Texans-6.5 | Jets +6.5

Game Info: Sunday Dec. 10, 1:00p.m. ET | CBS

The Texans are the team we hoped the Jets would be, and they are massively favored even on the road. This is the biggest spread for Houston this season. Can they do it on the road without Tank Dell and against a tough Jets defense? Houston is 6-6 ATS while the Jets are 4-7-1.

Bills at Chiefs

Contest Line: Bills +2.5| Chiefs -2.5

Game Info: Sunday Dec. 10, 4:25p.m. ET | CBS

This matchup is a classic, and Ill be hoping for a shootout. Its the second-highest total of the week. Josh Allen throws more picks, but has more reliable receivers. Patrick Mahomes is at home and is the reigning MVP. Who covers? The Bills are only 4-8 ATS this year, while the Chiefs are 7-5.

Broncos at Chargers

Contest Line: Broncos +7.5 | Chargers -7.5

Game Info: Sunday Dec. 10, 4:25p.m. ET | CBS

Im not sure why the Chargers are so heavily favored when the Broncos have the better record and the better defense. I suppose Justin Herbert should never be counted out, though. The Chargers are 5-7 ATS this season while the Broncos are 4-7-1.

Eagles at Cowboys

Contest Line: Eagles +3.5 | Cowboys -3.5

Game Info: Sunday Dec. 10, 5:20 p.m. ET| NBC

This should be the game of the week and has the highest total at SI Sportsbook. The Cowboys should put up plenty of points vs. this Philadelphia defense. Dallas has the longest active home winning streak at 14. The Eagles took the first of these teams two matchups and has the better record. The Eagles own the best record in the league and are 7-3-2 ATS this year, while the Cowboys are 8-4 ATS.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.