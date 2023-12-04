



NLR man charged

with four felonies

The North Little Rock police arrested a man Sunday on four felony charges, including two related to illegal possession of drugs and a gun.

Robbie Williams, 19, was arrested at 8:50 a.m. at the intersection of W. 15th St. and Schaer St.

Officers made contact with a woman who had called in a complaint about Williams.

She said a man walking in the street had allegedly pointed a gun at her and her dog, then said "I will shoot both of ya'll," before walking away.

The woman pointed at a man down the street while in the presence of the officers.

After intercepting Williams, officers found a gun in his waistband while conducting a search of his person.

They also found a large bag of marijuana.

Additional charges for Williams included felony terroristic threatening and aggravated assault.

Gun, pills lead to

LR man's arrest

One man was arrested by Little Rock police early Sunday on felony gun and drug charges.

Eric Carlton Smith II, 30, was arrested around 4:30 a.m. at Midtown Billiards, located at 1316 Main St.

According to the police report, officers saw him there after Smith had previously been banned from the establishment.

After Smith was taken into custody, the report said officers found he was in possession of both a gun and drugs.

The police found 29 pills that field tested positive for MDMA.

Smith was charged with felonies for simultaneous possession of drug and firearms as well as possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with criminal trespassing, which is a misdemeanor.



