Lineman reopens recruitment after pledging to Hogs

Offensive lineman Kai Greer, who committed to Arkansas in August, has reopened his recruitment, citing coaching changes.

Former Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy and head coach Sam Pittman recruited Greer, but Kennedy left to be the offensive line coach at Mississippi State last week.

Arkansas named former Baylor offensive line coach Eric Mateos as Kennedy’s replacement Monday.

Greer, 6-6 and 285 pounds, of Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge, was committed to Stanford before flipping to the Razorbacks.

He announced his decision to reopen his recruiting in a social media post.

“After evaluating the recent coaching changes at the University of Arkansas as well as talking with Coach Pittman and my family, I have made the difficult decision to decommit," he wrote. "I wish Coach Pittman and the team all the best moving forward.”

The Razorbacks now have 18 commitments, including two offensive linemen.