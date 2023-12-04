Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 04, 1923

FAYETTEVILLE -- The wonderful "one-hoss shay" of literature has its arrival in a "two-hoss wagon" belonging to a farmer near Fayetteville. The farmer came to town Saturday and while he was driving along one of the city streets, the double-tree on the wagon snapped. The noise startled the horses. They jumped, and immediately the wagon begin falling to pieces. Trees, spokes, wagonbed and sides flew in all directions. To cap the climax, the horses started again and ran two blocks up the street with the harness and part of the double-tree. No one was hurt.

50 years ago

Dec. 04, 1973

EL DORADO -- Four members of the First Baptist Church, the largest Black church here, have been dismissed from the congregation because they hold beer licenses. Julius Dillon, Earnest McGraw and Mrs. Willie Mae Ingram said they received letters signed by Rev. E. A. Porchia, the pastor, and other church officials, which quoted the church covenant as forbidding members from engaging in the sale of alcoholic beverages. The fourth Willie Edwards said he didn't receive a letter. Dillon, who said he had been a member of the church since the late 1950s, told the El Dorado Daily News, that he might file suit against individuals of the congregation if a settlement could not be reached. Dillon said that much of the money he had given the church came from the sale of beer and that he recalled selling alcoholic beverages to congregation members.

25 years ago

Dec. 04, 1998

FAYETTEVILLE -- The best of the arts from central and northwest Arkansas combines for two group performances Saturday and Sunday at the Walton Arts Center. Little Rock-based Ballet Arkansas and the North Arkansas Symphony will perform the traditional Christmas ballet, The Nutcracker, at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Last year's shows were almost sold out. A few tickets remain for this year's performances. Completing the cast of trained dancers are many young ballerinas from different Northwest Arkansas dance studios. These tiny dancers play the roles of menacing rats, snowflakes and toy soldiers. "Some of them have danced with Ballet Arkansas before in both Cinderella and The Nutcracker last year," says Carol MacDonald, general manager for the North Arkansas Symphony. The production has 90 dancers and 47 musicians.

10 years ago

Dec. 04, 2013

In a written order filed Tuesday, a federal judge suppressed a state trooper's seizure of 1,673 pounds of marijuana during a July 17, 2012, stop of a recreational vehicle on Interstate 40 near Lonoke. The seizure resulted in charges against two out-of-state men, Raymond Demilia and Jerome Derrick, whose federal jury trial on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver is scheduled for later this month in Little Rock. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker said in the order that Cpl. Victor Coleman, a 27-year veteran of the state police who teaches drug interdiction techniques and has made about 50,000 traffic stops in his career, made an unconstitutional stop of the motor home. Baker said the stop violated the men's Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures because Coleman said he saw the vehicle cross a fog line twice in violation of Arkansas Code 27-68-103, which she said "fails to provide citizens with adequate notice that driving onto the fog line violates the law." A fog line is the white line painted on the right side of the road to guide drivers in areas of heavy fog.