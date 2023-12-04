In the small town of Des Arc, Arkansas, big things have been happening. It has become the Christmas market mecca, where thousands flock to the Paul Guess Christmas warehouse sale. Located in a totally non-descript building at 2411 W. Main Street, is a holiday wonderland inside.





This phenomenon was started 7 years ago by Paul Guess, and each year gets bigger and better. It has put Des Arc on the map! I went for the first-time last year and was absolutely amazed. They open in the early part of October with two weeks of ticketed VIP nights, with nightly demonstrations, and after that it is open Wednesdays – Sundays from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. My son Kyle was the opening food demonstration on the first VIP night for his catering business Klever Cuisine,





and I was the last demonstration for holiday plants on Sunday.





The store is only open one more week—so this is your last chance until next year. They are open this Wednesday through Sunday, December 10.

We had a fabulous time both visits this year, but yesterday everything that is left went to 50% off (with a few possible exclusions). I went with no plans to buy anything else, and we came home with my car loaded—ok, let’s be real—half price!!

I went with two friends and we were so busy talking on our way there we passed the exit and came in the back way through Cotton Plant. We were fortunate that it was the first Sunday of the month, so Dondie’s White River Princess was open for lunch.





We had a wonderful meal, then shopped, then I spoke and we loaded up the car and headed home. All in all, a wonderful day. If you haven’t been, make plans. If not this year, then for sure next year!