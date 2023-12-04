Police investigating 2 killings in Wilmar

Arkansas State Police are investigating a double homicide that occurred in Wilmar early Sunday.

The Drew County sheriff's office requested the probe, according to state police. Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call at about 2:30 a.m., arriving at the old Wilmar School on North Fifth Street to find two deceased men.

Suquorey Pitts Jr., 25, of Dumas was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked in the driveway of the school, according to state police. Independence Young, 21, of McGehee was found lying on North Fifth. Both were shot and pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

Their bodies have been transported to the state Crime Laboratory to determine manner and cause of death.