Razorbacks strong after halftime, beat Furman

FAYETTEVILLE — Furman did not make things easy on Arkansas, but the Razorbacks avoided another basketball mid-major upset over an SEC team Monday.

Arkansas hit 10 of its first 15 field goal attempts after halftime to build a 20-point lead, then held off a late push by the Paladins to win 97-83 at Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks (6-3) improved to 38-1 in non-conference home games under fifth-year coach Eric Musselman and defeated a team from the same conference as North Carolina-Greensboro, the team that snapped the Razorbacks’ long non-conference streak last month.

Furman (4-5) was predicted by coaches to win the Southern Conference during the preseason. UNC-Greensboro was predicted to finish second in the conference.

Arkansas led 85-70 with 1:38 remaining, but Furman’s JP Pegues scored five points at the free-throw line without any time coming off the clock. He was fouled by Layden Blocker on a three-point attempt, then Musselman was assessed a technical foul.

Pegues completed a four-point play with 1:12 remaining to cut the Razorbacks’ lead to 88-81. He led the Paladins with 21 points and was 10 off 10 at the line.

Furman pulled within 90-83 on Carter Whitt’s layup with 52 seconds remaining, then Arkansas scored the game’s final seven points.

The Paladins hit 5 of 6 three-point shots to open the game. Furman made 8 of 18 threes in the first half and trailed 40-35 at halftime.

Arkansas broke things open with a 15-1 run over a 2-minute, 17-second span midway through the second half. Trevon Brazile’s three-pointer with 9:16 remaining put the Razorbacks ahead 73-53.

Davonte Davis’ layup began the run. Chandler Lawson added an and-1 layup and free throw, Tramon Mark made a layup and Khalif Battle scored five consecutive points during the stretch.

Battle scored a season-high 25 points off the bench to lead Arkansas in scoring for the fifth time. Battle made 7 of 11 field goals, including 4 of 7 from three-point range, and was 7 of 8 at the line.

Lawson scored a season-high 19 points and Brazile scored 13 on the day he was named SEC player of the week. Davis had 7 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists.

Mark scored seven points in 26 minutes. He was playing his first game since leaving the court on a stretcher during a Nov. 24 game against North Carolina at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Brazile and Lawson helped Arkansas own a 52-30 edge in paint points. They combined for half of the team’s 10 blocked shots.

The Razorbacks made 60.7% (37 of 61) shot attempts. Arkansas was 8 of 19 from three and 15 of 21 at the line.

Furman shot 38.4% (28 of 73) overall and made 12 of 32 threes. Alex Williams scored 20 points and Whitt added 14.

Monday’s game was the Razorbacks’ last at home for 17 days.

Arkansas is scheduled to play a neutral-site game against No. 19 Oklahoma (7-0) on Saturday at 3 p.m. at BOK Center in Tulsa, then take a week-long break before a Dec. 16 game against Lipscomb at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.



