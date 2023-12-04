SATURDAY'S LATE GAMES

Warriors roll

over Panthers

Little Rock Christian's boys team flexed its muscles in a major way Saturday night.

One day after mercy-ruling Lufkin, Texas, the Warriors blew past national power Duncanville, Texas 76-64 on the final day for the Red River Hoopfest in Texarkana.

Landren Blocker had 22 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists for Little Rock Christian (4-0), which led 35-28 at halftime. The Warriors continued to pile on in the second half and led by 23 points in the fourth quarter.

J.J. Andrews finished with 19 points and nine rebounds while Jameel Wesley had 14 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists for Christian, which shot 30 of 62 (48.4%) for the game. Corliss Williamson Jr. also scored 11 points, including 3 three-pointers.

B.J. Ray-Davis had 22 points for Duncanville (3-4), which went 25 of 61 (40.9%) from the floor. Kayden Edwards ended with 15 points.

-- Erick Taylor

GIRLS

MANSFIELD 51, ELKINS 14 Kaylee Ward finished with a triple-double of 12 points, 12 blocks and 15 rebounds in a win for Mansfield (6-0). Kynslee Ward had 14 points, 5 steals and 4 assists. Kaylee Ward had 12 points and Alyson Edwards added 11 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists for the Lady Tigers. Harlie Fuller also tallied up 11 points and two steals for Mansfield.

RECTOR 62, CLARKSVILLE 47 Rylee Wilburn scored 21 points and Kayeleigh Steward had 14 points for Rector (2-4) during its victory over the Lady Panthers. Emily Johnson supplied 10 points for the Lady Cougars.

BENTON CLASSIC

At Benton

VALLEY SPRINGS 55, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 30 Camie Moore, Macy Willis and Tayla Trammell all had 11 points each as Valley Springs (8-5) won for the fourth time in its past five games.

BILL GIBBS MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

At Benton Harmony Grove

FOUNTAIN LAKE 51, POYEN 44 Paige Davis scored 27 points, including 15 in the second half, in a nip-and-tuck victory for Fountain Lake (3-6). Davis knocked down 3 three-pointers during a key third quarter for the Lady Cobras. Rachel Ellison paced Poyen (5-4) with 11 points. Josey Austin had nine points as well for the Lady Indians.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 60, BENTON HARMONY GROVE 17 The defending Class 2A champion continued its domination as A.J. Person broke loose for 23 points in another romp for Mount Vernon-Enola (16-0). Person had 19 points, including five three-pointers, in the first quarter. Marlee Roby finished with 11 points, and Coree Kyle notched 10 points, with nine coming off three-pointers for the Lady Warhawks, who've won 20 straight games dating back to last season.

MOUNTAIN PINE 59, eSTEM 31 Taylor Smith put in 19 points to lead Mountain Pine (5-6) past the Lady Mets. Hannah Mitchell hit four three-pointers and ended with 16 points for the Lady Red Devils. Simya Magsby's 22 points carried eStem (1-6).

WOODLAWN 45, BAUXITE 36 Jaci Hoyt scored 12 points to push Woodlawn (4-4) in the consolation bracket. Faith Hisaw and Sarah McWhorter logged nine points apiece for the Lady Bears. Kennedy Ballard scored 16 points for Bauxite (1-7). Stephanie Rico added eight points for the Lady Miners.

FAST BREAK CLASSIC

At Quitman

BAY 45, BRINKLEY 41 Whitley Ashlock had 20 points for Bay (3-9) during the consolation round. McKinley Morgan tallied 12 points for the Lady 'Jackets. Octavia Reed scored 12 points and Jamiah Robinson had 11 points for Brinkley (1-2).

NEMO VISTA 42, ROSE BUD 33 Isabella DeSalvo had 12 points for Nemo Vista (3-9), which picked up its third win of the season. Brylee Hammett added six points. Addie Bishop led Rose Bud (0-6) with 17 points.

QUITMAN 58, DARDANELLE 52 Cailyn Sullivan's 15 points allowed Quitman (8-1) to capture its tournament title. Sara Dixon had 13 points and Lexi Hobbs finished with 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Karlie Cursh guided Dardanelle with 18 points. Jakayla Walker followed with 14 points.

GREAT 8 CLASSIC

At Rogers

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 55, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 42 Jocelyn Tate had 15 points to boost North Little Rock (8-0) to the tournament title for the second year in a row. Madison Hatley added 13 points and earned most valuable player honors for the Lady Charging Wildcats. Jordan Marshall scored 20 points for Central (6-3).

GREEN FOREST HOLIDAY CLASSIC

At Green Forest

KINGSTON 66, BERRYVILLE 39 Lila Hartness had 16 points in a first-round win for Kingston (7-4). Paige Randall scored 15 points, Rilee Pittman had 10 points, and Callie Edgmon netted nine points for the Lady 'Jackets.

RED RIVER HOOPFEST

At Texarkana

FOUKE 71, RICE, TEXAS 68 Four players landed in double figures for Fouke (10-0), led by a 15-point effort from Kinley Smith, as it ended the showcase on a high note. Connie Ross had 13 points and Nailah Zetrenne finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Panthers, who trailed 55-53 at the end of three quarters. Ally Caudel added 10 points.

BOYS

THE NEW SCHOOL 75, JASPER 55 The New School went on a 22-4 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from Jasper and win the Bev Stone Border Classic for the fourth straight year during Saturday's game in Omaha. The Cougars (14-1) led 11-10 after one quarter and 33-30 at halftime, then went on their outburst after the Pirates (10-2) had pulled within 53-51 to start the fourth quarter. Jaiden Wilson scored 28 points to lead four players in double figures for The New School, which returns to action Thursday when it plays Forrest City in the Bad Boy Mower Classic in Farmington. Dante Snowden was next with 18, followed by Caleb Massey with 14 and Jaxon Hand with 10.

WILLARD TOURNAMENT

At Willard, Mo.

BENTONVILLE 54, NIXA, MO. 48 Javyn Williams led the surge with 24 points as Bentonville (3-4) won the title. Elijah Wilhelm finished with 11 points and Ma'aiki Dauda had 10 points for the Tigers.

RECTOR 68, CLARKSVILLE 60 Cooper Rabjohn paced all scorers with 39 points during a nonconference win for Rector (4-2). Lane Hemphill had 19 points, and Cash Lindsey put in 10 points for the Cougars.

BILL GIBBS MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

At Benton Harmony Grove

BAUXITE 49, MOUNTAIN PINE 45 Carter Temple's 10 points led Bauxite (3-3). Mark Banks and Landon Morton each had eight points for the Miners. Adonis Delaney connected for 14 of his 26 points in the first half for Mountain Pine (0-6).

BENTON HARMONY GROVE 69, POYEN 41 Ethan Stafford drilled four three-pointers and had 21 points in a 25-point win for Harmony Grove (6-1). Tyler McCormick scored 16 points and Matthew Bainter added 14 points for the Cardinals. Brayden Hull had 10 points for Poyen (3-4).

FOUNTAIN LAKE 58, MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 51 Dillon Dettmering posted a game-high 27 points for Fountain Lake (8-1) as it outlasted the Warhawks. Cody Hoover buried five three-pointers and finished with 17 points to lead Mount Vernon-Enola (13-3). Brady Coran scored 13 points and Dakota Walls added 12 points.

MURFREESBORO 65, WOODLAWN 60 Kade Caldwell scored 17 of his 28 points after halftime during a victory for Murfreesboro (2-1). Caden Dixon netted 21 points for the Rattlers. Raylon Lawson had 22 points and Jude Roberts finished with 19 points for Woodlawn (3-3).

CHARLES B. DYER CLASSIC

At Alma

LAKE HAMILTON 70, PRAIRIE GROVE 37 Zane Pennington delivered with 21 points and five rebounds in a drubbing for Lake Hamilton (5-2). Victor Easter scored 15 points and Ty Robinson ended with 9 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds and 6 steals for the Wolves. Cooper Kindt also contributed with eight points.

FAST BREAK CLASSIC

At Quitman

DARDANELLE 31, BRINKLEY 30 Christian Alvarado scored 16 points as Dardanelle (7-1) pulled out the victory in the final. Rod Chaten Jr. added eight points for the Sand Lizards. Christian Williams scored 12 points for Brinkley (3-1).

QUITMAN 68, NEMO VISTA 52 Owen Brantley led the host team with 19 points as Quitman (2-6) took down the Red Hawks. Greyson Ealy had 18 points and Ethan Thurman tossed in 10 points for the Bulldogs. Kelby Bess had 15 points and Brody Merriman collected 11 points for Nemo Vista (5-9).

ROSE BUD 60, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 56 Tanner Rooks had 27 points to lead Rose Bud (3-3). Bryce Walls had 13 points and Brayden Reedy scored 12 points for the Ramblers. Haze Hulse and Case Walls both scored 15 points for South Side Bee Branch (8-9).

HOT SPRINGS INVITATIONAL

At Hot Springs

MAUMELLE 72, CONWAY 68 Jacob Lanier had 26 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists en route to earning most valuable player honors as Maumelle (5-5) captured the tournament crown. Markalon Rochell totaled 17 points for the Hornets.

WATSON CHAPEL 41, HOT SPRINGS 40 Tyrell Honey collected 14 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals as Hot Springs (1-2) lost a close one. Kendall Williams tallied 11 points and eight rebounds, and Jay Phillips countered with 9 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in the defeat for the Trojans.

RED RIVER HOOPFEST

At Texarkana

MAGNOLIA 75, PALESTINE (TEXAS) WESTWOOD 46 Ahmad Davis shot 10 of 19 and scored 23 points as Magnolia (3-0) rolled. Roderick Williams Jr. had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Rodreous Young added 10 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists for the Panthers, who led 37-17 at the half. Kavian Bryant scored 20 points for Palestine Westwood (1-1).

SEARCY BANK CLASSIC

At Searcy

MOUNTAIN HOME 57, CABOT 56 Braydon Hall notched 14 points and 14 rebounds in another tight loss for Cabot (2-6). Colton Rosenbaum had 12 points and six rebound,s while Owen Swanson ended with nine points and three rebounds for the Panthers, who've dropped their past three games by two points each.

V-TOWN SHOWDOWN

At Vilonia

VAN BUREN 74, BERGMAN 44 Drew Brasuell had 17 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds in a 30-point win for Van Buren (4-3). Trenton Cooley had 14 points, including four three-pointers, and Jaxon Cazzell netted 13 points for the Pointers. Glavine McDonald chipped in with 9 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

WHITE COUNTY TOURNAMENT

At White County Central

PANGBURN 59, BALD KNOB 46 Cade Rolland directed Pangburn (9-6) to the tournament championship with 19 points in the final. Wesley Waire had 18 points and Rhett Tharp collected 15 points for the Tigers, who've won five straight games.