State revenue up $25.5M from a year ago to $606.6M





State general revenue in November increased by $25.5 million, or 4.4%, over the same month a year ago to $606.6 million and exceeded the state's forecast by $28.1 million, or 4.9%.

The state's sales and use tax collections last month exceeded the state's forecast by $17 million, or 6.3%, and the state's individual income tax collections exceeded the state's forecast by $6.5 million, or 0.8%, the state Department of Finance and Administration reported Monday in its monthly revenue report.

John Shelnutt, the state's chief economic forecaster, said the report reflects a strong economy.

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue collections, leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend up to the maximum authorized by the state's Revenue Stabilization Act. The state's Revenue Stabilization Act distributes general revenue to state-supported programs such as public schools, the state's universities and colleges, human service programs, and prisons and other corrections programs.

The state's net revenues in November increased by $1.3 million, or 0.3%, over the same month a year ago to $473.4 million and exceeded the state's forecast by $28.3 million, or 6.4%

November is the fifth month of fiscal year 2024 that started July 1 and ends June 30, 2024.

During the first five months of the fiscal year 2024, general revenues have declined by $47.4 million, of 1.4%, below the same period in fiscal year 2023, but have exceeded the state's forecast by $176.8 million, or 5.6%.

So far in fiscal year 2024, net general revenues have dropped by $164.6 million, or 5.6%, from the same period in fiscal year 2023 to $2.72 billion, but exceeded the state's forecast by $144.1 million, or 5.5%.

The state's net general revenue in September dropped by $60.2 million, or 7.9%, from the same month a year ago to $705.9 million, but beat the state's forecast by $74.9 million, or 11.9%.

September is the third month of fiscal year 2024, which ends June 30, 2024.

During the first three months of fiscal 2024, total general revenues dipped by $22.4 million, or 1.1%, from over the same period in fiscal 2023 to $2.05 billion and outdistanced the state's forecast by $132.3 million, or 6.9%.

So far in fiscal 2024, the state's net general revenues have dropped by $73.3 million, or 4%, from the same period in fiscal 2023 to $1.77 billion and beat the state's forecast by $108.2 million, or 6.5%.

The state's net general revenues "are $108 million above forecast after the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2024, pointing toward continued strength in the Arkansas economy," Jim Hudson, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, said in a written statement.

In the regular session earlier this year, the General Assembly and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized a $177.7 million increase in the state's general revenue budget to $6.2 billion in fiscal 2024, with most of the increase allocated to education and corrections programs.



