Taurean Carter to transfer from Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Defensive lineman Taurean Carter announced plans to transfer from Arkansas in a post to his social media account Monday morning.

“After a lot of thought, prayers, and talks with my loved ones I will be entering my name in the transfer portal for my graduate year,” Carter wrote in part.

Carter, a native of Mansfield, Texas, recently completed his redshirt senior season with the Razorbacks. He finished with 25 tackles, including 3.5 for lost yardage, and 1.5 sacks in 2023.

Carter posted a season-best five tackles in Arkansas’ home loss to Auburn on Nov. 11.

Following a 24-tackle season in 2021, the lineman was among the standouts in the Razorbacks’ spring drills in 2022. He then tore his ACL in the team’s spring showcase and missed the 2022 season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Carter played 261 defensive snaps in 2023 and posted an overall defense grade of 56.6 and a tackling grade of 72.4.

Carter is at least the fifth Arkansas defender to announce plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the last couple of weeks. The others include linebackers Chris “Pooh” Paul, Jordan Crook and Mani Powell, and defensive back Jaylen Lewis.