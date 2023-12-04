The ideology of hate

Americans were shocked by the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel. They might have been even more shocked by the way some of their fellow citizens appeared to support the terrorists.

Such shock stems from realizing that apologists for mass murder might actually live among us, shopping in the same stores, going to the same restaurants, and sending their kids to the same schools.

Upon closer inspection, however, we can see that the moral depravity now revealed has been gestating for decades in the form of a primitive version of Marxism called "intersectionality theory." It threatens to become gospel within much of the left and is the foundation upon which critical race theory, identity politics, and what is more broadly called "wokeness" rests.

It is also profoundly illiberal in both content and intent.

Whereas the original Marxist framework defined oppressor and oppressed in terms of class, with class status (bourgeoisie or proletariat) dictated by relationship to the means of production (capital), intersectionality theory identifies oppressor and oppressed according to a hierarchy of ascriptive identity, with class effectively replaced by race, ethnicity, sexual preference, etc.

Since there are multiple components to each person's identity, it is possible to experience degrees of oppression and for some oppressors to be more oppressive than others.

A white Christian heterosexual male would, for instance, rank close to the top of the oppressive hierarchy, and a Black lesbian Muslim somewhere near the bottom (with the other oppressed), regardless of their actual personal qualities or circumstances or behavior.

The most obvious tendency in intersectionality theory, as with its Marxist predecessor, is thus the denial of individual agency--if we were once dropped automatically into either the bourgeoisie or proletariat with corresponding roles to play in the unfolding of history, we now get assigned "objective" roles (and guilt and innocence) based on the color of our skin, gender, and sexual preferences.

The goal is to overthrow all existing power structures and replace the old order of things with a new one emphasizing ethnic/racial retribution, with group membership as the basis of status.

Intersectionality theory, like traditional Marxism, consequently requires a rewriting of history in which facts and events that appear to fit the oppressor/oppressed narrative are disproportionately emphasized and those that contradict it are ignored or bent this way or that to make them conform, thereby producing a cartoon version replete with approved villains and victims. Since it interprets everything in terms of power (power being necessary to oppress), Western civilization,the most historically powerful, is depicted as the primary cause of the world's oppression and injustice, with the most powerful state in that civilization, the United States, especially culpable.

Whereas most would argue that American society has made considerable progress in recent decades in terms of expanding opportunity and rights for women and minorities, including more recently members of the LGBT community, intersectionality theory adherents take great pains to dismiss such claims, lest they disarrange the hierarchy by introducing any caveats or qualifiers.

America and the West in general must be viewed as white supremacist projects and thus brought down through any means possible.

In contrast to the original Marxist framework, which was driven by a certain Enlightenment belief in progress, even a utopian idealism at times, intersectionality theory sees no glorious, radiant future to fight for; rather, it is driven overwhelmingly by the most atavistic and tribalistic aspects of human nature.

Lionel Shriver succinctly defines the emotional content of intersectionality theory with the following words: free-floating fury, hatred, vengefulness, resentment, mercilessness, aggressiveness, cynicism if not nihilism, and sadism.

These are, surely not coincidentally, also the feelings that drive terrorists to do what they do.

It is only by viewing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict within the context of intersectionality that we can begin to understand both why some support the terrorists and why that support increases as one moves further along the "liberal" left.

It doesn't matter within that context that the Islamist beliefs of Hamas repudiate everything liberalism is supposed to stand for, particularly in regard to the rights of gays and women, or that a less ideologically invested observer might consider the Jews to be the most oppressed minority in history.

All that matters is that Jews can be depicted as sitting near the top of the intersectionality hierarchy here at home and as "white colonizers" imposing "apartheid" on "people of color" (Palestinians) abroad.

That Hamas murdered more than 1,200 Israelis in an unprovoked terror attack is less important than where the Jews get assigned on the hierarchy, and because of that assignment they are perceived as having got what they deserve.

The reasons liberals once supported Israel--its commitment to traditional liberal values of self-government, equality, and the rule of law (in stark contrast to its neighbors)--are, ironically, the same reasons both the jihadists and intersectionality Marxists hate and wish to destroy it.

Let us make no mistake: The intersectional left has allied with the jihadists because of a common enemy, us. And we should fully understand that, if given the opportunity, they wouldn't hesitate to do to us what they enthusiastically applauded Hamas for doing to Israelis.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.