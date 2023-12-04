Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Nov. 16-29 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
Nov. 16
Airi Junior Bellu, 27, and Tarlynn Hasako Edmond, 26, both of Springdale
Dakoda Scott Duane Christanson, 20, and Ashley Brianne Hoskins, 19, both of Lincoln
Joshua Ke'ale Matsuyama, 25, and Sydney Mae Reynolds, 22, both of Fayetteville
Nov. 17
Joseph Perry Anderson, 37, and Kathy Rene Wilson, 38, both of Fayetteville
Jonathan Patrick Bouchet, 26, and Zoe Rhiannon Hinkle, 21, both of Springdale
Larry Randal Campbell, 59, and Shelly Gay Spahn, 64, both of Grove, Okla.
Gil Montalvo-Encinas, 46, Springdale, and Maria Luz Cisneros Mendoza, 45, Green Forest
Tyler Elijah Woods, 33, and McKenzie Don Obrien, 29, both of Tontitown
Nov. 20
John Glenn Beck, 47, and Kristie Melisa Robrahn, 48, both of Springdale
Grant Logan Bishop, 24, and Sadie Jae Potts, 21, both of Fayetteville
Kyan Jai Cohen, 19, Elkins, and Emilia Ruth McClymonds, 18, Fayetteville
Jonathan Wyatt Cunningham, 26, and Alexia BraeLynn Lamp, 23, both of Lincoln
Christian Thomas Dorsey, 18, Springdale, and Allyson Ann Dillard, 18, Lowell
Dalvin Jibon, 21, and Carolina Carna Limkary, 19, both of Springdale
Matheus Viana Magalhaes, 30, and Stephanie Leann Fry, 42, both of Fayetteville
Nov. 21
Hesbone Clenn Abadines, 26, and Merielenda Pehmot, 28, both of Springdale
Jose Jaime Calderon Gomez, 22, and Destiny Jamelee Soltero, 23, both of Springdale
Kendra Renea Center, 29, and Karol Rae Thompson, 40, both of Camden
Thomas Moore Herring, 24, Farmington, and Lydia Rose Ballinger, 20, Ozark
Eddy Antonio Lopez Gonzalez, 28, and Betzy Javiera Ramirez, 31, both of Springdale
Tyler Ray Davis Perkins, 35, and Andrea Rashel Steadman, 33, both of Elkins
Nov. 22
Adrian Allen Landsaw, 49, and LaDonna Lee Allen, 46, both of Springdale
Michael Brandon Smith, 31, and Lindsay Elizabeth McMillan, 33, both of Springdale
Logan James Theriot, 28, and Regan Claire Harwin, 28, both of Lafayette, La.
Garrett Lee Auston Wade, 20, and Emmalyn Michelle Ladena Johnson, 21, both of Fayetteville
Jesse James Wallager, 29, and Angela Kay Backerman, 29, both of Prairie Grove
David Gordon Wright, 42, and Shaina Lianne Easter, 31, both of Fayetteville
Nov. 27
Norman Brent Berry Jr., 33, and Lydia Ruth Sietsema, 36, both of Springdale
Cole Garrison Dixon, 33, and Olivia Frances Mink, 26, both of Fayetteville
Nathan Paul Murdock, 40, and Josephine Margaret Barrick, 26, both of Lincoln
Kelly Lynn Nichols, 26, and Maison Paige Thomas, 21, both of Gentry
Charles Gregory Wallis, 45, and Tara Lyn Bennett, 44, both of Farmington
Nov. 28
Juan Cordero Navarro, 30, and Beatriz Bravo-Pacheco, 35, both of Springdale
Amol Rajendrakumar Deshpande, 32, and Riya Paul, 30, both of Fayetteville
Nov. 29
Jose Francisco Asencio Aleman, 25, and Jennifer Mirtala Rodriguez, 25, both of Springdale
Joshua Owen Neal, 23, Springdale, and Rachel Camille Johnson, 22, of Fayetteville
Kenneth Bain Noisewater, 49, and Cassandra Lynne Facio, 41, both of Fayetteville