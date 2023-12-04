Zebras’ winning legacy is pride of Pine Bluff

This year, the Pine Bluff High School Fighting Zebras football team has worked hard to live up to their school's prestigious football legacy. For generations, the Zebras have been the pride of the city.

The Zebras have a rich history of winning 23 state championships in 1916, 1921, 1922, 1925, 1926, 1927, 1928, 1929, 1932, 1935, 1937, 1939, 1943, 1951, 1962, 1963, 1977, 1990, 1993, 1994, 1995, 2014, and 2015. The 2023 team reached the 5A state semifinal round.

The Zebras also won two national championships in 1925 and 1939. Only Little Rock Central High School boasts more state championships than the Zebras, 30 to 23 respectively.

Although the 1920s and 1930s are considered the Zebras' heyday, Pine Bluff High alumnus and now head Coach Micheal Williams has made it a point to teach his players about their esteemed football history to continue that legacy.

"Back in the day, it was a winning school, so everybody knows us for winning," Senior Austyn Dendy told THV11 earlier this year. "All you're going to hear is Pine Bluff High. That's the heart of the city. Everybody loves the Zebras."

Williams also stressed that teaching his football players about their history was of utmost importance to returning to Pine Bluff High's winning standard.

"They didn't know what the expectation was last year. They're ready to go this year," Williams said.

Just as Williams stated, the Pine Bluff Fighting Zebras were again ready to win this year. On Nov. 3, the Zebras won the 5A-Central Conference championship after they defeated the Joe T. Robinson High School Senators 20-7 at Jordan Stadium. This victory is all the more sweet as last year, Pine Bluff High lost to Robinson in its final regular-season game, ending their playoff hopes.

On Nov. 24, Pine Bluff High competed against Shiloh Christian in the semifinals of Arkansas' 2023 5A state playoffs. The Zebras lost 49-41, but they have thrilled and reinvigorated the Pine Bluff community with their phenomenal football season.

