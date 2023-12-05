3 people killed in crashes on state highways





Three people died on Arkansas highways Sunday and Monday, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

Desmond Rowe, 31, of Lake Village, was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 8:49 p.m. Sunday on Arkansas 208 in Dermott, according to a report.

The report said Rowe was driving a 2010 Dodge Challenger west at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve. The car exited the north side of the highway and struck an embankment. When the car overturned, Rowe was ejected from it.

The investigating trooper noted the road was dry and the weather was clear.

Louis E. Collyard, 25, of Appleton, Wisc., was killed at 8:11 p.m. on Interstate 30 eastbound in rural Hot Spring County, according to another report.

Collyard was standing in the outside eastbound travel lane when a 2022 Kentworth struck him, the report said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hot Spring County coroner.

A woman was killed in a single-car crash early Monday morning in Fordyce, according to a third report.

Linda Fletcher, 62, of Kingsland was killed at 3:35 a.m. on U.S. 79. Fletcher was driving a 2011 Ford Flex when it left the road to the right side and hit an embankment. The car went airborne and overturned. It came to rest upright along the southbound ditch.

The investigating trooper noted the weather was clear and the road was dry.



