36 farms inducted into Century Farm program

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was joined by Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward to induct 36 farms into the Arkansas Century Farm Program on Nov. 27.

Southeast Arkansas honorees include:

Jefferson County -- Tucker Farm (Est. 1916).

Arkansas County -- Wilson-Thompson Farms (Est. 1898).

Dallas County -- HEW Farm (Est. 1884).

The 36 newly inducted farms are in the following counties: Arkansas, Carroll, Cleburne, Conway, Craighead, Dallas, Faulkner, Fulton, Greene, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Jackson, Jefferson, Lee, Little River, Logan, Lonoke, Mississippi, Monroe, Nevada, Ouachita, Perry, Randolph and Van Buren.

The Arkansas Century Farm Program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10 acres or more owned by the same family for at least 100 years. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture established the program in 2012 to highlight the contributions of these families to the agriculture industry as well as the state.

"A country that can't feed itself, fuel itself and clothe itself can't survive," Sanders said in a news release. "That's why it's so important to thank and support our farmers. [I was] honored to join the newest inductees to Arkansas' Century Farm Program. These 36 families have farmed the same land for over a century."

The program includes 604 farms throughout the state. A list of this year's inductees can be found at agriculture.arkansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023-Century-Farm-Program-Inductees.pdf. Find photos from the induction ceremony at flic.kr/s/aHBqjB4WMR.