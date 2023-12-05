BOTTLE SHOTS: Gift ideas for all the wine drinkers on your list





The winter holidays are by far my favorite season. Not just, as I've mentioned before, because of the parties, food and booze, but because I am a fantastic gift giver. Giving gifts must be my love language. It's truly one of my favorite things to do.

With that being said, I'm often asked which bottles of wine I think folks should buy as presents each year, and while I'm always happy to give an answer (and don't worry, I'll have plenty of recommendations for you in the coming weeks), the truth is that people who love wine often have highly individual tastes and preferences. While it's easy enough for me to recommend a high-quality bottle of wine, there are no guarantees that I or anyone else will know the palate of the gift's recipient. With that in mind, I often like to steer people away from specific bottles and encourage them to buy wine-adjacent gifts like the following.

DECANTERS

Decanters make perfect gifts when you know someone likes wine, but you don't have the faintest idea what they actually drink. With their myriad shapes, styles and sizes, it's easy to find one that fits your loved ones' aesthetic, and you'll look extra thoughtful giving them such a seemingly highbrow gift.

Bonus holiday points: you can get two -- one for wine and one for spirits. Wine decanters typically don't have lids and are easily confused with flower vases. Spirit decanters are always lidded and are typically etched or carved in a manner that makes them look at home in the smoking lounge of RMS Titanic. Either way, they're both fun, lux gifts.

BOOKS

An entire shelf's worth of books have come out in recent years chronicling the wide world of wine, but there are three that I think are especially gift-worthy this year. Karen MacNeil's "The Wine Bible," now in its third edition, is an evergreen idea. For a friend who wants both a book and a workout, the recently published fifth edition of "The Oxford Companion to Wine" makes for some extremely heavy reading. For any fans of the true crime genre, I recommend "Vintage Crime: A Short History of Wine Fraud" by Rebecca Gibb, in which she looks at all the ways folks have run afoul of the law with our favorite drink.

PRIVATE PRESERVE

I plug this every year, but that's because it's a product I use all the time. Every can of Private Preserve is filled with a neutral, heavier-than-oxygen gas (composed predominantly of argon), and putting a puff of this into your bottle before closure will keep the oxygen from changing the wine's flavor in your fridge. This stuff has become a regular fixture in my kitchen and can extend a bottle's life by days at a time.

GIFT CARDS

I fall firmly into the "gift cards aren't fun" camp of gift-givers, but there are times when they do come in handy. Almost every wine shop in the state now offers them, and they're ideal for those people (myself included) who really do just prefer to do their own wine buying. And, yes, if any of you readers want to give your favorite local wine writer a Christmas gift, my attitude on gift cards suddenly becomes much more favorable.

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to sethebarlowwine@gmail.com



