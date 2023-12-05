Browning shines; Bengals win in OT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jake Browning threw for 354 yards and a touchdown in his second career start, and the Cincinnati Bengals stunned the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 in overtime Monday night.

Browning also ran for a score as the Bengals (6-6) won on "Monday Night Football" for the first time since 1990 on Evan McPherson's 48-yard field goal in the extra frame. This one was shocking and potentially costly for the Jaguars (8-4), who lost quarterback Trevor Lawrence to a right ankle injury late in the fourth quarter.

Left tackle Walker Little stepped on Lawrence's ankle, causing him to twist it as he was sacked. Lawrence tried to get up, but dropped to the ground, ripped off his helmet and threw it in disgust. He was helped off the field and into the tunnel for X-rays.

It ended an otherwise stellar night for Lawrence, who completed 22 of 29 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

Browning was equally stout in place of star Joe Burrow, who watched and coached from the sideline while wearing a cast and a sling. Browning completed 32 of 37 passes and directed the overtime drive that set up McPherson's winner. McPherson, who played collegiately at nearby Florida, banged a 57-yarder off the crossbar in the same direction early in the game.

Jacksonville backup C.J. Beathard completed 9 of 10 passes for 63 yards in relief of Lawrence. Beathard put the Jaguars in position for Brandon McManus' 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining in regulation.

Ja'Marr Chase caught 11 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown, a 76-yarder in the third quarter that got the Bengals going.

Joe Mixon ran for 68 yards and two scores, and rookie Chase Brown added 61 yards on the ground for the league's worst rushing attack. Mixon also had six receptions for 49 yards.

The Bengals made it harder that it should have been when Coach Zac Taylor called a trick play that turned into a debacle in third.

Browning lateraled to receiver Tyler Boyd, who inexplicably threw directly to pass rusher Josh Allen. Allen caught the ball for his second career interception. The Jaguars scored four plays later when Lawrence jumped and stretched the ball across the goal line.

It was the second bungled trick play for the Bengals, who also lost 7 yards when Chase completed a double pass to Browning.

Still, the Bengals finished with 491 yards and were 8 of 14 on third down.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)



Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) is knocked out of bounce short of the goal line by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Jacksonville Jaguars place-kicker Brandon McManus (10) reacts after missing a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)



Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is assisted off the field after he was injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)



Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) reacts after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



CORRECTS TO SECOND HALF NOT FIRST HALF - Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) grabs a pass in the end zone for a touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill (23) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

