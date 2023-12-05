Classes teach how to kill, clean and cook squirrels

All about waterfowl

Learn to identify waterfowl at a free program from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the J.B. And Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 3400 N. 40th St., in Springdale. The program will focus on the kinds of ducks and geese that winter in Arkansas and what it takes for them to survive. Registration is not required.

Winter campsites open

Winter campsites are available at Beaver Lake at these Army Corps of Engineers parks: Dam Site River, Lost Bridge North, Prairie Creek, Horseshoe Bend and Hickory Creek. Call the corps office in Rogers, (479) 636-1210, for information.

Identify wildlife tracks

Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville offers guided nature hikes from 9 to 11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month around the center grounds and Madison County Wildlife Management Area. Cost is by donation.

The hike Saturday will focus on identifying animal tracks and scat, winter tree identification and other activities. Call the center at (479) 202-8340 for details.

Trails briefly close

Hobbs State Park-Conservation area will hold two firearms deer hunts in December. Most of the park's trails will close temporarily for these hunts. All hunts require a special permit.

A modern gun hunt will be Saturday through Monday. Youth modern gun hunt will be Dec. 16-17.

Archery deer hunting is allowed without a special permit during the statewide archery deer season that opened Sept. 23 and closes Feb. 29.

Center hosts families

A three-day nature and science camp for families will be held Dec. 15-17 at the Ozark Natural Science Center in Madison County. All ages are welcome. Go to onsc.us/events for details and registration.

Program offers hiking tips

Buffalo River Partners will host the free program, "Hiking in the Ozarks and the Buffalo National River" from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at North Arkansas College, room M145. Kevin Middleton is the speaker.

Learn to hunt squirrels

A free program on squirrel hunting and how to call in squirrels is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center in Fort Smith. Educators will demonstrate three different squirrel calls to increase hunting success. Squirrel hunting regulations and how to clean squirrels are part of the program. Call the center at (501) 710-6285 to register.

Elk center open house

A holiday open house will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Ponca Elk Education Center in Ponca.

Activities include making Christmas ornaments from shotgun shells and other materials and a family photo area. Snacks will be served. Registration is not required.

Go on a squirrel hunt

Ponca Elk Education Center in Ponca will host a mentored squirrel hunt from 9:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 16. A class at the center will focus on squirrel hunting regulations and squirrel biology. That will be followed by a mentored squirrel hunt on a nearby wildlife management area. Shotguns and ammunition are provided. Participants 16 and older must have an Arkansas hunting license and free wildlife management area use permit. Visit agfc.com/events to register.

Become a waterfowl chef

Learn how to cook different recipes using wild duck meat at a free program from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center in Fort Smith. Cooks will teach how to prepare a variety of duck dishes. Registration is not required.