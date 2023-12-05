College Football 2023 Bowl Season Schedule and Opening Odds

Its been a long, dramatic college football season and if the fallout from Florida States College Football Playoff snub is any indication, the drama is far from over with the start of bowl season just a few weeks away.

There are 41 bowl games scheduled between Dec. 16 and Jan. 1. Some are household names, like the Cotton Bowl. Others… not so much. The Cheez-It Bowl has been rebranded as the Pop-Tarts Bowl, with an edible mascot! (Seriously.)

Take a look ahead to all of the upcoming action below as the spreads and over/unders are available for every bowl game.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern (6–6) vs. Ohio (9–3)

Spread: Georgia Southern +2.5 (-110) | Ohio -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: GASO (+110) | OHIO (-132)

Total: 53.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 11 a.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Brooks Stadium | Conway, SC

The Eagles and Bobcats are both going bowling for the second season in a row and these programs are set to meet for the first time ever in the first game of bowl season. Georgia Southern limps into the postseason on a four-game skid while Ohio is on a three-game winning streak.

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State (8–4) vs. Louisiana (6–6)|Spread: Jacksonville State -3.5 (-105) | Louisiana +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: JVST (-154) | UL (+128)|

Total: 57.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 2:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, LA

The Gamecocks earned bowl eligibility in their first season at the FBS level and will face the Ragin Cajuns for the second time in school history. Louisiana is playing in its sixth straight bowl game against a Jacksonville State team that posted a 8–3–1 record against the spread.

Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl: Miami (Ohio) (11–2) vs. Appalachian State (8–5)

Spread: Miami (Ohio) +5.5 (-110) | Appalachian State -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: M-OH (+164) | APP (-200)

Total: 48.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Game Info: 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC

Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium | Orlando, FL

The Redhawks have won five in a row, including the MAC Championship, ahead of their matchup with the Mountaineers, who are back in a bowl game after a one-year hiatus. Miami finished with one of the best records against the spread in the country at 10–3–1 but Appalachian State is still favored in the first meeting between the two teams.

Isleta New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico State (10–4) vs. Fresno State (8–4)

Spread: New Mexico State -2.5 (-120) | Fresno State +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: NSMU (-142) | FRES (+118)

Total: 51.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 5:45 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: University Stadium | Albuquerque, NM

The Aggies are 1–18 all-time against the Bulldogs but theyre favored to win in their second straight bowl game appearance. New Mexico State was a boon for bettors this season with a 10–3–1 record on its way to a loss to Liberty in the Conference USA Championship.|



Starco Brands LA Bowl: UCLA (7–5) vs. Boise State (8–5)

Spread: UCLA -3 (-110) | Appalachian State +3 (-110)

Moneyline: UCLA (-142) | BOIS (+118)

Total: 49.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC

Location: SoFi Stadium Stadium | Inglewood, CA

The Bruins are back in a bowl game despite sputtering to a 1–3 finish in November. UCLA draws a Broncos team thats won four in a row, including a victory over UNLV in the Mountain West Championship.

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: California (6–6) vs. Texas Tech (6–6)

Spread: California +2.5 (-110) | Texas Tech -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: CAL (+108) | TTU (-130)

Total: 56.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 9:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Independence Stadium | Shreveport, LA

The Golden Bears and Red Raiders met once before in the Holiday Bowl back in 2004. Cal beat UCLA in the season finale to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 while Texas Tech is playing in its third consecutive bowl game.

Monday, December 18

Famous Toastery Bowl: Western Kentucky (7–5) vs. Old Dominion (6–6)

Spread: Western Kentucky +2.5 (-110) | Old Dominion -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: WKU (+108) | ODU (-130)

Total: 56.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Jerry Richardson Stadium | Charlotte, NC

The Hilltoppers and Monarchs, old Conference USA foes, will face off for the first time since 2021 and the first time ever in a bowl. Western Kentucky leads the all-time series 6–1 but Old Dominion, now in the Sun Belt, is a slim favorite.

Tuesday, December 19

Scooters Coffee Frisco Bowl: UTSA (8–4) vs. Marshall (6–6)

|Spread: UTSA -9.5 (-110) | Marshall +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: UTSA (-335) | MRSH (+265)

Total: 5655 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Toyota Stadium | Frisco, TX

The Road Runners seven-game winning streak was snapped in their season-finale against Tulane just ahead of their third-ever game against the Thundering Herd. Marshall beat Arkansas State in its final game of the year to extend its bowl streak to seven seasons.

Thursday, December 21

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: South Florida (6–6) vs. Syracuse (6–6)

Spread: South Florida +3.5 (-110) | Syracuse -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: USF (+136) | SYR (-164)

Total: 58.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 8 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: FAU Stadium | Boca Raton, FL

The Bulls beat Charlotte in their season finale to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2018. That win set up a meeting in South Florida against the Orange, who also clinched eligibility in the last game of the year. USF leads the all-time series against Syracuse 8–2.

Friday, December 22

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech (6–6) vs. UCF (6–6)

Spread: Georgia Tech +4.5 (-105) | UCF -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: GT (+158) | UCF (-192)

Total: 63.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 6:30 p.m. ET | ABC

Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL

The Knights beat Houston in the final game of their season to secure their seventh straight bowl appearance. The Yellow Jackets qualified for a bowl for the first time since 2018 and are matched up with a UCF team that beat them in Orlando in 2022.

Saturday, December 23

76 Birmingham Bowl: Troy (11–2) vs. Duke (7–5)

Spread: Troy -7 (-105) | Duke +7 (-115)

Moneyline: TROY (-265) | DUKE (+215)

Total: 44.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 12 p.m. ET | ABC

Location: Protective Stadium | Birmingham, AL

Following a 1–2 start, the Trojans rattled off 10 straight wins, including a dominant victory against Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Championship. On the other hand, the Blue Devils got off to a strong start before they sputtered to the finish line. Duke will be coached by Trooper Taylor after Mike Elko took the Texas A&M job following the season finale.

Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State (6–6) vs. Northern Illinois (8–5)

Spread: Arkansas State -1.5 (-110) | Northern Illinois +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: ARST (-118) | NIU (-102)

Total: 52.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 12 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Cramton Bowl | Montgomery, AL

The last time the Red Wolves played the Huskies was in a bowl in 2012. Arkansas State is going bowling for the first time since 2019 while Northern Illinois won its season finale to make its first bowl since 2021.

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: James Madison (11–1) vs. Air Force (8–4)

Spread: James Madison -2.5 (-120) | Air Force +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: JMU (-142) | AFA (+118)

Total: 41.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium | Fort Worth, TX

The Dukes are going bowling for the first time ever in just their second season at the FBS level. Coach Curt Cignetti took the Indiana job soon after JMUs magical regular season ended, so Damian Wroblewski will lead the team against the Falcons, who have lost four straight after an 8–0 start.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State (6–6) vs. Utah State (6–6)

Spread: Georgia State -2.5 (-110) | Utah State +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: GAST (-132) | USU (+110)

Total: 63.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Albertson Stadium | Boise, ID

After a 6–1 start, the Panthers lost out to set up their first-ever meeting with the Aggies. Georgia State is back in a bowl for the first time since 2018 while Utah State is playing in its third straight bowl game.

68 Ventures Bowl: South Alabama (6–6) vs. Eastern Michigan (8–5)

Spread: South Alabama -15.5 (-110) | Eastern Michigan +15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: USA (-800) | EMU (+540)

Total: 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium | Mobile, AL

The Eagles are hefty favorites over the Jaguars in the first-ever meetings between the two programs. South Alabama is making its second consecutive bowl appearance while Eastern Michigan is bowling for the third straight year after winning its final two games to earn eligibility.

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Utah (8–4) vs. Northwestern (7–5)

Spread: Utah -7.5 (+100) | Northwestern +7.5 (-122)

Moneyline: UTAH (-275) | NU (+220)

Total: 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC

Location: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV

The Wildcats are making their first appearance in a bowl game since 2020 and theyre up against the Utes, who they beat in the Holiday Bowl back in 2018. Northwestern won four of its final five games to punch its postseason ticket, something no one saw coming back in September.

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina (7–5) vs. San Jose State (7–5)

Spread: Coastal Carolina +9.5 (-110) | San Jose State -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: CCU (+265) | SJSU (-335)

Total: 54.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 10:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex | Honolulu, HI

The Chanticleers and Spartans are traveling way out West for the first-ever matchup between the two programs. Coastal Carolina is making its fourth consecutive bowl appearance and San Jose State is going bowling for the second straight season after winning its final six games.

Tuesday, December 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green (7–5) vs. Minnesota (5–7)

Spread: Bowling Green +4.5 (-110) | Minnesota -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: BGSU (+162) | MINN (-196)

Total: 36.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Ford Field | Detroit, MI

The Falcons beat the Golden Gophers in Minneapolis when these teams last played in 2021. Bowling Green finished the season by winning five of its last six games while Minnesota lost its last four and is the only team in a bowl game this year with a losing record.

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Texas State (7–5) vs. Rice (6–6)

Spread: Texas State -4.5 (-115) | Rice +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: TXST (-192) | Rice (+158)

Total: 60.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium | Dallas, TX

The Bobcats are making their bowl debut against the Falcons, an in-state foe they havent played since 1987. Texas State clinched bowl eligibility early in November while Rice had to win its last two games to qualify for its second straight bowl game.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas (8–4) vs. UNLV (9–4)

Spread: Kansas -11.5 (-110) | UNLV +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: KU (-410) | UNLV (+315)

Total: 63.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Chase Field | Phoenix, AZ

The Jayhawks are going bowling in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2007-08. As for the Rebels, theyre in a bowl game for the first time since 2013 after a loss to Boise State in the Mountain West Championship. Kansas and UNLV have played twice before, in 2002-03, and the series is tied 1–1.

Wednesday, December 27

Military Bowl: Virginia Tech (6–6) vs. Tulane (11–2)

Spread: Virginia Tech -7.5 (-110) | Tulane +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: VT (-285) | TULN (+230)

Total: 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium | Annapolis, MD

The Hokies beat UVA in the season finale to qualify for their first bowl game since 2021. Their reward is a date with a Green Wave team that fell just short of repeating as AAC champs, though Tulane quarterback Grayson McCall is in the transfer portal. Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 5–4, though these programs havent played since 1989.

Dukes Mayo Bowl: North Carolina (8–4) vs. West Virginia (8–4)

Spread: North Carolina +3.5 (-110) | West Virginia -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: UNC (+136) | WVU (-164)

Total: 56.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, NC

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye Nell Redmond/USA TODAY Sports

The Tar Heels dropped their last two games of the season but theyre still headed to their fifth straight bowl game and second appearance in three years in the Dukes Mayo Bowl. The Mountaineers had a stronger close to their season with four wins in their last five games to earn their first bowl bid since 2021. UNC and WVU have played twice before and both meetings have been in bowl games — the series is tied 1–1.

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl: No. 15 Louisville (10–3) vs. USC (7–5)

Spread: Louisville -7.5 (-110) | USC +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: LOU (-295) | USC (+235)

Total: 57.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 8 p.m. ET | FOX

Location: Petco Park | San Diego, CA

The Cardinals and Trojans both had uninspiring ends to their season. Louisville lost to in-state rival Kentucky in the regular-season finale and then fell to Florida State in the ACC Championship. USC dropped five of its final six games after a 6–0 start and will be without star quarterback Caleb Williams in its first meeting with the Cardinals.

TaxAct Texas Bowl: Texas A&M (7–5) vs. No. 20 Oklahoma State (9–4)

Spread: Texas A&M -3.5 (-110) | Oklahoma State +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: TAMU (-166) | OSU (+138)

Total: 53.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: NRG Stadium | Houston, TX

The Aggies and Cowboys were annual opponents until Texas A&M left the conference after the 2011 season. Theyre set to play for just the second time since then in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, which will be Elkos first game coaching the Aggies. Oklahoma State is making its 18th straight appearance in a bowl after its unceremonious loss in the Big 12 Championship.

Thursday, December 28

Wasabi Fenway Bowl: No. 24 SMU (11–2) vs. Boston College (6–6)

Spread: SMU -10.5 (-105) | Boston College +10.5 (-115)

Moneyline: SMU (-400) | BC (+310)

Total: 50.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Game Info: 11 a.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Fenway Park | Boston, MA

The Mustangs are headed to their second straight bowl game fresh off an AAC title riding a nine-game winning streak while the Eagles are limping into their first bowl game since 2019, having dropped their last four games. SMU won the only meeting between these programs in 1986.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers (6–6) vs. Miami (7–5)

Spread: Rutgers +3.5 (-118) | Miami -3.5 (-104)

Moneyline: RUTG (+128) | MIA (-154)

Total: 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 2:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Yankee Stadium | Bronx, NY

The Scarlet Knights and Hurricanes both struggled in November. Rutgers went 0–4 and Miami went 1–3 down the stretch but both teams had already earned bowl eligibility in October to set up their first meeting in 20 years. UM leads the all-time series 11–0.

Pop-Tarts Bowl: No. 18 NC State (9–3) vs. No. 25 Kansas State (8–4)

Spread: NC State +3.5 (-110) | Kansas State -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: NCST (+136) | KSU (-164)

Total: 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 5:45 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Camping World Stadium | Orlando, FL

The Wolfpack heads into their first-ever game against the Wildcats having won their final five games. This is NC States second straight bowl bid and Kansas States third in a row. The Wildcats are still favored without quarterback Will Howard, who entered the transfer portal.

Valero Alamo Bowl: No. 14 Arizona (9–3) vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (10–2)

Spread: Arizona -3.5 (-110) | Oklahoma +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: ARIZ (-164) | OU (+136)

Total: 62.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 9:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Alamadome | San Antonio, TX

The Wildcats enjoyed their best season in nearly a decade and qualified for their first bowl game since 2017. The Sooners are headed to their 25th straight bowl after they missed out on a Big 12 title game appearance in their final season in the conference. Arizona finished with the best record against the spread in the FBS at 10–2.The all-time series between the two teams is tied 1–1 — the most recent meeting was in 1989.

Friday, December 29

Taxslayer Gator Bowl: No. 22 Clemson (8–4) vs. Kentucky (7–5)

Spread: Clemson -7 (-110) | Kentucky +7 (-110)

Moneyline: CLEM (-275) | UK (+220)

Total: 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 12 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: EverBank Stadium | Jacksonville, FL

The Tigers season ended on a high note with four straight wins. The same could be said for the Wildcats, who upset Louisville last time out. Kentucky leads the all-time series 8–5 and the last three meetings have been in a bowl game — two of which were won by Clemson.

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: No. 19 Oregon State (8–4) vs. No. 16 Notre Dame (9–3)

Spread: Oregon State +10.5 (-108) | Notre Dame -10.5 (-112)

Moneyline: ORST (+340) | ND (-450)

Total: 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 2 p.m. ET | CBS

|Location: Sun Bowl | El Paso, TX

The Beavers season ended with back-to-back losses before coach Jonathan Smith left to take the Michigan State job and quarterback DJ Uiagalalei entered the transfer portal. The Fighting Irish finished with four wins in their final five games and are expected to have quarterback Sam Hartman against Oregon State. The Beavers lead the all-time series 2–0 — both prior meetings were in bowl games.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Memphis (9–3) vs. Iowa State (7–5)

Spread: Memphis +6.5 (+100) | Iowa State -6.5 (-122)

Moneyline: MEM (+198) | ISU (-245)

Total: 57.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Autozone Liberty Bowl | Memphis, TN

The Tigers rode their top-10 offense to five wins in their last six games to earn their second straight bowl bid. The Cyclones took the opposite route, leaning on their defense to return to a bowl game after a one-year hiatus. Iowa State beat Memphis in 2017 in the Liberty Bowl, the first and only time these programs have met before.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 9 Missouri (10–2) vs. No. 7 Ohio State (11–1)

Spread: Missouri +2.5 (-110) | Ohio State -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: MIZ (+106) | OSU (-128)

Total: 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 8 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

The Tigers are headed to their third consecutive bowl appearance after posting their first 10-win season since 2014. The Buckeyes missed out on the College Football Playoff after their loss to Michigan in the regular-season finale but they still earned a spot in their 10th straight New Years Six bowl. Ohio State leads the all-time series against Missouri 10–1–1, though the two teams havent met since 1998.

Saturday, December 30

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: No. 11 Ole Miss (10–2) vs. No. 10 Penn State (10–2)

Spread: Ole Miss +4.5 (-112) | Penn State -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: MISS (+155) | PSU (-188)

Total: 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 12 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, GA

The Rebels and Nittany Lions are both bowling again after 10-win seasons that only earned them second- and third-place finishes in their respective divisions. Ole Miss and Penn State have never played before and they both head into bowl season on two-game winning streaks.

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Auburn (6–6) vs. Maryland (7–5)

Spread: Auburn -2.5 (-110) | Maryland +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: AUB (-130) | MD (+108)

Total: 49.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Nissan Stadium | Nashville, TN

The Tigers almost turned the college football world upside down with a near upset against Alabama. Instead, Auburn is headed to its first bowl game since 2021 on a two-game losing streak. The Terrapins also came close to upsetting a CFP team a few weeks ago when they played Michigan. The Tigers lead the all-time series 2–1, though the most recent meeting was in 1983.

Capital One Orange Bowl: No. 6 Georgia (12–1) vs. No. 5 Florida State (13–0)

Spread: Georgia -14 (-110) | Florida State +14 (-110)

Moneyline: UGA (-710) | FSU (+490)

Total: 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 4 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, FL

The Bulldogs and Seminoles both narrowly missed out on the CFP and instead are headed to South Florida for their 12th head-to-head meeting. Georgia dropped five spots after losing the SEC Championship Game to Alabama and FSU fell one spot despite beating Louisville for the ACC title to continue its undefeated season. UGA is a heavy favorite over the Seminoles, who lost quarterback Jordan Travis for the season against North Alabama in mid-November.

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl: Toledo (11–2) vs. Wyoming (8–4)

Spread: Toledo +1.5 (-112) | Wyoming -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: TOL (-104) | WYO (-115)

Total: 43.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 4:30 p.m. ET | CW Network/Barstool

Location: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, AZ

The Rockets lost the MAC Championship on Saturday, which ended their 11-game winning streak while the Cowboys wrapped up the regular season with back-to-back victories. The all-time series between Toledo and Wyoming is tied 1–1 — the last meeting was in 2012.

Monday, January 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin (7–5) vs. No. 13 LSU (9–3)

Spread: Wisconsin +10.5 (-110) | LSU -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: WIS (+300) | LSU (-385)

Total: 55.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL

The Badgers kept their bowl streak alive with an overtime win against Nebraska a few weeks back and beat Minnesota in the season finale for good measure. LSU also ended its season on a high note as Heisman finalist Jayden Daniels added four more touchdowns to his count in a win over Texas A&M. LSU leads the all-time series 3–1, though Wisconsin won the last meeting in 2016.

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: No. 23 Liberty (13–0) vs. No. 8 Oregon (11–2)

Spread: Liberty +15.5 (-105) | Oregon -15.5 (-115)

Moneyline: LIB (+500) | ORE (-720)

Total: 64.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 1 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ

The Flames have an opportunity to finish out the regular season undefeated if they can defeat the Ducks in their first-ever meeting. Liberty beat New Mexico State to win the Conference USA title in its first season in the league while Oregon lost to Washington for the second time this year in the Pac-12 title game. The Flames and Ducks boast top-five scoring offenses with averages north of 40 points per game.

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: No. 17 Iowa (10–3) vs. No. 21 Tennessee (8–4)

Spread: Iowa +7.5 (-105) | Tennessee -7 (-115)

Moneyline: Iowa (+245) | TENN (-310)

Total: 35.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: 1 p.m. ET | ABC

Location: Camping World Stadium | Orlando, FL

The Hawkeyes were held scoreless in the Big Ten Championship by Michigan and their upcoming game against the Volunteers is tied for the lowest over/under of the bowl season. Iowa, which boasts one of the nations best defenses and has claim to one of its most woeful offenses, had won four in a row before falling to the Wolverines. Tennessee, which leads the all-time series 2–1, finished the regular season with a dominant win over Vanderbilt, its in-state rival.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy Rick Osentoski / USA TODAY Sports

CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl: No. 4 Alabama (12–1) vs. No. 1 Michigan (13–0)

Spread: Alabama +1.5 (-112) | Michigan -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: ALA (-102) | MICH (-118)

Total: 46.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Game Info: 5 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Rose Bowl | Pasadena, CA

The Crimson Tide and Wolverines are both back in the College Football Playoff and this game marks just the second head-to-head meeting between Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh. The first was in the 2020 Citrus Bowl, which Alabama won. The Crimson Tide have advanced to the championship in six of their season playoff appearances while Michigan lost in the semifinal both times it advanced to the playoff.

CFP Allstate Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Texas (12–1) vs. No. 2 Washington (13–0)

Spread: Texas -4.5 (-110) | Washington +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: TEX (-182) | UW (+150)

Total: 63.5 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Game Info: 8:45 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, LA

The 2022 season ended with the Longhorns and Huskies meeting in the Alabama Bowl, a game that Washington now. Now, the 2023 season comes to a close with Texas and Washington in the College Football Playoff after winning the Big 12 and Pac-12, respectively, in each schools final season in its conference. The Longhorns are making their first-ever playoff appearance while UW is back for the first time since 2016.

