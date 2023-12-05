EDITORIAL: Madam Justice

Sandra Day O'Connor was the swing vote on so many Supreme Court cases that her critics began saying that laws could be upheld or thrown out of the nation's top court "depending on what Sandra Day O'Connor had for breakfast."
Editorial
The first one on the high bench
Today at 3:53 a.m.
