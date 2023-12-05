Former Kensett police chief accused of stealing $73,000 in city funds

The former Kensett police chief was arrested Tuesday in the theft of about $73,000 in city funds, the Arkansas State Police said in a news release.

John Pollard was arrested on felony charges of theft of property and abuse of office, the release says.

At the time of his arrest, authorities were executing a search warrant at Pollard's residence in West Point, about 3 miles southeast of Kensett, where they recovered itmes reported as missing from the Kensett Police Department evidence room, the release says.

The arrest came after 17th Judicial District prosecuting attorney on Feb. 28 requested the state police investigate thefts from the Police Department, the release says.

State police investigators determined Pollard stole the funds by falsifying drug confiscation reports and personal time sheets and by using city credit cards for personal use, the release says. Pollad was fired during the investigation, the release says.

After his arrest Tuesday, Pollard was booked into the White County jail, where his bond was set at $100,000, the release says.