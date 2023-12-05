Hogs hit portal on first day

FAYETTEVILLE — Monday’s opening of the NCAA transfer portal cost the University of Arkansas a handful of key contributors, including part-time starters at running back, the defensive line and offensive line.

Tailback AJ Green, a true junior with one season remaining, announced on social media he would be entering his name in the portal Monday afternoon, following announcements by defensive tackle Taurean Carter and offensive lineman Devon Manuel.

The NCAA transfer portal, which has grown rapidly in annual entrants since its launch in October 2018, is open for 30 days through Jan. 2, 2024.

Fifth-year Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said last week he expected a number of players would transfer, but he was hoping it wouldn’t equal the 18 scholarship players the Razorbacks lost through the portal following the 2022 season.

Green made four starts this fall and led all tailbacks with 312 rushing yards. The product of Tulsa Union High School scored two rushing touchdowns and averaged 4.7 yards per carry, third among tailbacks behind freshman Isaiah Augustave (5.8) and junior Dominique Johnson

(5.4). Quarterback KJ Jefferson led the team with 447 rushing yards, nearly 1,000 yards behind last year’s leader in Raheim Sanders, who earned All-SEC honors after piling up 1,443 yards.

Carter, a redshirt senior with one year of eligibility remaining, was the first Razorback to announce for the portal Monday. The 6-3, 303-pounder from Mansfield, Texas, also made 4 starts in 2023 and totaled a career-high 25 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

He played 261 defensive snaps and had a tackling grade of 72.4 and an overall grade of 56.6 by Pro Football Focus. He ranked third on the defensive line in tackles behind end Landon Jackson

(44) and tackle Cam Ball (32), who announced his intention to return for his redshirt junior year.

Carter had a promising 2021 season as a redshirt sophomore with 24 tackles. He had a huge spring in 2022 and appeared ready for a breakout year before suffering a torn knee ligament during the Hogs’ spring game and missing the entire season. Carter has one season of eligibility remaining due to the bonus season granted by the NCAA for players on rosters during the covid pandemic season of 2020.

Manuel, a redshirt sophomore, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Th e 6 -9, 3 10 - p o u n d e r made four starts in 2023, including the final three games, and had an overall grade of 68.4 from Pro Football Focus in 417 snaps. He tied for 97th in the PFF rankings among offensive tackles.

Manuel, from Sunset, La., came out of spring training as a starter at left tackle, but he had a series of injuries during training camp. He was in and out of action during the early season while backing up redshirt freshman Andrew Chamblee.

Manuel posted his transfer intentions on X (formerly Twitter), writing, in part, “Mostly, I want to thank my teammates, my brothers, who have motivated me and battled adversity with me. All love for you boys.” Pittman has hired Eric Mateos, a former UA graduate assistant, to replace Cody Kennedy as the Hogs’ offensive line coach. The Razorbacks made official the hiring of Mateos, which was reported on Sunday.

Mateos, 34, was graduate assistant at Arkansas (2013-15) and LSU (2016) before landing full-time jobs coaching the offensive line at Texas State (2017-18), BYU (2019-20) and Baylor (2021-23).

A two-year starter at Southwest Baptist, Mateos’ time at Arkansas overlapped with Pittman during the Bret Bielema era.

Previously, linebackers Chris Paul, Jordan Crook and Mani Powell and defensive back Jaylen Lewis had announced their plans to enter the portal among the Razorbacks’ scholarship players. Additionally, rising senior Cam Little, the most accurate field-goal kicker in Arkansas history at 82.8%, said he would be leaving the program to declare for the NFL Draft. Ball posted on X his plan to return, writing “Woo Pig Baby Not Going Anywhere.” Players with eligibility are increasingly posting their intention to return. Previously, tight end Luke Hasz and cornerback Jaylon Braxton, the freshmen who had the biggest impacts for Arkansas last season, made similar announcements.

