Taha al-Hussein, Salah Salah and Mohamed Abbas, who as senior government positions under former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, have sanctions imposed on them as the U.S. Department of Treasury accused them of undermining "peace, security and stability" in the African nation.

Michele White, former registrar in Prince William County, Va., had two felony charges dismissed after state prosecutors said a key witness "provided a different version of events" than the witness had previously recounted.

Nathan Schneider, a Lyft driver who claimed in a lawsuit that Sacramento County, Calif., sheriff's deputies kicked him, tearing his ACL, was paid a $45,000 settlement by the county, according to the agreement.

Rick Johnson, 70, former Michigan House speaker, surrendered at a minimum-security federal prison camp in Minnesota to serve a 55-month sentence for pocketing more than $110,000 in bribes from marijuana lobbyists and a businessman while serving as chairman of the medical marijuana licensing board, according to an inmate database.

Constantia Dimoglidou, spokeswoman for police in Greece, said a 28-year-old rapper, who was not named, was arrested along with two other suspects, and were linked to 10 ATM attacks in isolated locations, stealing an estimated $770,000.

John Walker, a 19-year-old ambulance driver, was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for crashing his medical transport van, killing two women and hurting the patient he was transporting, said his attorney, Jackie Patterson.

Quanesha Lindsey, 27, of Harmony Township, Pa., was charged with murder, strangulation and abuse of a corpse after admitting to police that she killed a 4-month-old and a 2-year-old child.

Manuel Rocha, 73, a retired American diplomat, will remain jailed until a bond hearing and was formerly charged with crimes including acting as an illegal agent of Cuba, dating to 1981, when he first joined the State Department, to well after his departure from the federal government.

Siaka Massaquoi, first vice-chair of the Los Angeles County Republican Party, was released on a $1,000 bond on federal misdemeanor charges including trespassing, disorderly conduct and parading or demonstrating in the Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.