Iowa's Parker wins Broyles Award

Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker has been named winner of the Broyles Award, which is presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football.

The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation presented the award during a ceremony Tuesday in Little Rock. Parker had been a semifinalist for the award last year.

The award is named for Frank Broyles, who was the University of Arkansas coach from 1958-76. Broyles died in 2017.

The 60-year-old Parker is in his 25th season on Iowa's coaching staff and 12th as defensive coordinator. The Hawkeyes (10-3) have allowed 15 touchdowns in 13 games, and their 13.2-point defensive average is the team's lowest since 2008 and ranks fourth nationally.

Parker is the third Iowa assistant to win the Broyles Award. The others were Norm Parker (no relation) in 2013 and Ron Aiken in 2002.