Jackson's 29 pushes UAM past Langston, 67-64, in men's basketball

Isaac Jackson played the entire game and scored 29 points to lead the University of Arkansas at Monticello to a 67-64 men’s basketball victory over Langston (Okla.) University, the NAIA’s third-ranked team, on Monday night in Monticello.

Jackson made 10 of 20 field goals and 9 of 11 free throws. He also finished with 5 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals.

Zane Nelson scored 15 points and had three steals in the win. All other Boll Weevils scored 6 or fewer points.

UAM (2-5), of NCAA Division II, led 34-31 at halftime after Jackson scored in the paint with 3 seconds left. UAM was ahead 65-59 with 1:19 left in the game before G’Quavious Lennox converted 3 straight free throws to pull Langston within 65-62.

Nelson then made a pair for UAM with 12 seconds to go and Hughes scored on a layup at the buzzer.

Chereef Knox scored 19 points, Darrius Hughes had 14, Lennox scored 11 and Michael Wright netted 10 for Langston (7-1). The Lions made 18 of 20 free throws (Lennox was 8 for 8) and shot 20 for 45 (44.4%) from the floor, going 6 for 17 from 3-point range.

UAM made 17 of 28 free throws and shot 23 for 49 (46.9%) from the floor. The Weevils went cold from the arc, going 4 for 15.

The lead changed five times. UAM never trailed in the second half, leading by as many as 11 points with 5:51 remaining in the game.

The Weevils avoided a second loss to NAIA competition this season, having lost to Williams Baptist College 73-66 on Nov. 25. They will resume Great American Conference action at 3 p.m. Saturday at Steelman Fieldhouse against Harding University.

The women’s game between UAM and Harding will tip off at 1 p.m. at Steelman.