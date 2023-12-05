Jones knows ASU’s bowl opponent well

Arkansas State accepted a bid to the Camellia Bowl on Sunday afternoon and will face Northern Illinois in the game that will be played at 11 a.m. Dec. 23 in Montgomery, Ala., and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Coach Butch Jones met with the media on Monday to talk about what the game means for the program, as well as the timeline for his team and recruiting in the next several weeks as the Red Wolves and their fans prepare for the trip to the capital city of Alabama.

"Very excited to be representing Arkansas State University and the state of Arkansas in the Camellia Bowl," Jones said. "It's their 10th anniversary, so it's very special. To be able to be involved in postseason is very special."

Jones' first Division I head coaching position from 2007-09 was at Central Michigan, which is in the Mid-American Conference along with Northern Illinois. Jones said he realizes how significant having a nationally televised bowl game can be on the exposure of the program.

"It's an opportunity to play a quality opponent in Northern Illinois," Jones said. "I know a lot about that program being in the MAC. I have a lot of respect for them and the toughness and mentality that they have, and it's an opportunity to compete on national television."

While Jones has plenty of experience in bowl games from his time leading CMU, Cincinnati and Tennessee, the vast majority of Arkansas State's players have never experienced a bowl game atmosphere before. It will be a busy couple of weeks for the players as they prepare for the game, but an even busier time for the staff.

With the transfer portal opening up Monday and national signing day fast approaching on Dec. 20, Jones and his staff will have to navigate a lot of things off the field while simultaneously preparing for a tough opponent on the field.

"You get into a balancing act of how do you manage your current team and then how do you manage your current recruiting," Jones said. "There are a lot of things in the next couple weeks that will be paramount in moving forward, but again just excited to be a part of postseason play."

The emergence of the transfer portal since Arkansas State last played in a bowl game in 2019 has created new dilemmas for its coaching staff. The Red Wolves have already lost several players to the portal, including starting linebacker Javante Mackey.

Jones and his staff are not only tasked with recruiting high school players and transfers, but they must also recruit the players that are currently on the roster to limit the number of players that will choose to enter the transfer portal and leave for a different program.

"Recruiting is full speed ahead," Jones said. "We have to make sure that we are ensuring the future of our program through this recruitment process. You can't become lackadaisical and take a step backwards. I'm hitting the ground running as soon as the press conference is over with. We'll really focus on recruiting and then next week it's recruiting of our current team."

While there are a lot of moving parts that need to be handled this time of year, Jones said it is an exciting time for the program as it prepares for its first postseason appearance in four years.

"You wouldn't want it any other way," Jones said on the busy upcoming schedule. "We're playing in a bowl game. Very thankful and grateful for that. Playing a very good football team that is going to be a great challenge. Right now, our coaches have done a really good job with the recruiting process and our current players have done a good job with that recruitment process as well."