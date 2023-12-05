An inexcusable lapse

Hey, quick question: Do you know what happened Saturday in the sports world? All the conference championship games for football. Of the six conference championship games played, do you know how many were covered in your paper Sunday? One.

Do you know the biggest story in college football right now? I'll fill you in. It's who will be in the four playoff spots after Alabama, Florida State and Texas all won. There's quite a bit of talk about that.

I cannot fathom how you could have ignored the biggest Saturday in college football. In a medium going the way of the 8-track tape, I commend your paper for doing its best and going to the tablet and keeping your readers abreast of local news and nice features. But come on. This is inexcusable.

DANIEL KOTERAS

Sherwood

Possibilities endless

I was intrigued this past week by the announcement from Hunter Yurachek, the Arkansas Razorbacks' athletic director, that everyday folks like you and me may now contribute to a fund that the university can use to pay athletes so they will play for the Razorbacks. As ambitious as the proposal might seem, I propose that if the university really wants to monetize the athletic program, it doesn't go far enough.

I suggest that if a player receives a chunk of this "name-image-likeness" money, he or she would be required to acknowledge the sponsor via a message emblazoned on his or her uniform. I can just see it: On No. 54's jersey, you'd find the following: "This offensive lineman brought to you by the generosity of David Jolliffe." But why stop there? With a slight increase of your contribution, you could order commemorative coffee mugs, festooned with a picture of the player and you and your family. Or how about this: With an even larger contribution, the player would be expected to come to your home and regale you and your friends with witty conversation.

Don't you see that the possibilities are endless?

DAVID JOLLIFFE

Fayetteville

Hatred and division

Reading Arnold Holtberg's opinion column and Mike Masterson's opinion column in Sunday's paper, what a contrast! I cannot help but think that this is the difference between someone being fed hatred through "two TV networks" and the rest of us.

Thank you, ADG, for such varied opinions. I'm sure there are Arkansas folks who relate to both sides. Mr. Masterson claims to be appalled at the hatred and division in our country while promoting it.

ELIZABETH PHILLIPS

Little Rock

It's scientific, ya know

It's a pity the Game and Fish Commission doesn't have a petroleum geologist to count large predators for them. Richard Mason should conduct one of his "scientific polls" to see how many Bigfoot are in the state. I'm betting they will outnumber mountain lions.

ED WILLIAMS

Searcy

On outdated policies

Last Tuesday, Attorney General Tim Griffin rejected the ballot initiative and proposed title for the Arkansas Reproductive Healthcare Amendment. Among his "concerns"--though apparently it wasn't one of the reasons he rejected the proposed measure--was that the proposal should have addressed the impact to Constitutional Amendment 68 concerning abortion, concluding that "it seems plausible that even if your proposal were enacted in its current form, portions of Amendment 68 would remain."

That is disrespectful to voters, and too reverent of Amendment 68.

Amendment 68 (adopted in 1988) is titled "Abortion" and has three sections: (1) requiring no public funds be used to pay for any abortion, except to save the mother's life, (2) a statement that Arkansas' policy concerning abortion is to protect the life of every unborn child from conception until birth, to the extent permitted by the federal Constitution, and (3) an unrelated section concerning contraception and appropriations.

That's it, in almost as many words. Except for the restriction on public funds in section one, it is essentially a restatement of the federal Constitution's Supremacy Clause, which establishes that the Constitution and federal laws made pursuant to it constitute the "supreme Law of the Land" and thus take priority over any conflicting state laws. It provides that state courts are bound by, and state constitutions subordinate to, the supreme law. The fact of Amendment 68's irrelevance compared to the Supremacy Clause can be illustrated by the fact that the Arkansas abortion trigger law that recently went into effect would have the same legal effect with or without it!

So, A.G. Griffin, stop pretending that 68 is anything more than it really is, a piece of now drastically outdated policy which will be overruled by the policy implications of the Arkansas Reproductive Healthcare Amendment when it passes.

NICHOLAS CAFFREY

Fayetteville

About name-calling

The guest column published on Friday in the paper on the Voices page written by David Kelley was excellent. Name-calling is juvenile, something you did in grammar school. This applies to Mr. John Brummett also.

I wish more people would listen to another person's viewpoint--may not be the same--and then make up your mind about the conversation. You might learn something. Let your actions be civil and set an example for others! Kelley's column ought to be shown in the paper each day above the letters.

PETER HARTSTEIN

Little Rock