Man arrested in October 2022 Little Rock homicide

Little Rock police on Tuesday arrested a man who has been wanted in an October 2022 homicide since May, a social media post from the department stated.

Officers arrested Jakavien Harrell, 18, who faces a capital murder charge in the Oct. 25, 2022, shooting death of Victor Lopez, 19.

Police located Lopez shot around noon that day near 1800 Dennison St., and he died of his wounds at an area hospital.

Harrell was publicly identified as a suspect May 4. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Tuesday evening with no bond amount listed, an online inmate roster showed.