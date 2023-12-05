The newest group of Kennedy Center honorees, including hitmaker Dionne Warwick, was feted Sunday night at a star-studded event commemorating their lifetime achievement in arts and entertainment. Opera singer Renee Fleming, music star Barry Gibb, comedian Billy Crystal and actress Queen Latifah were also honored at the black-tie gala. Each received personalized tributes including appearances and performances that are typically kept secret from the honorees themselves. President Joe Biden welcomed the honorees to the White House before the event, saying the performing arts "reflect who we are as Americans and as human beings." The honorees "have helped shape how we see ourselves, how we see each other and how we see our world," said Biden who then introduced this year's class with a set of glowing superlatives about their work. Warwick, 82, shot to stardom in the 1960s as the muse for the songwriting team of Burt Bacharach and Hal David. Her discography includes a multidecade string of hits, with and without Bacharach, that includes "I Say a Little Prayer," "I'll Never Love This Way Again" and "That's What Friends Are For." Warwick's tribute kicked off the show with a testimonial by 2021 honoree Debbie Allen, a performance by Cynthia Erivo, and Saturday Night Live cast member Ego Nwodim recounting how scary it was to perform her impression of Warwick in front of the diva. 2022 Kennedy Center honoree Gladys Knight performed Warwick's signature hit, "I Say a Little Prayer."

Director David Lynch and his wife Emily Stofle are splitting up after 14 years of marriage -- Stofle filed for divorce Friday. Lynch is responsible for the TV series "Twin Peaks" and the movies "Mulholland Drive" and "Eraserhead." Sofle, 46, seeks sole legal and physical custody of their 11-year-old daughter, allowing Lynch only visitation rights. With no evidence of the couple having a prenup, she's also requesting spousal support and attorney's fees from the 77-year-old director. Stofle, who is Lynch's fourth wife, met him when she appeared in his 2006 film "Inland Empire." She later appeared in his 2017 Showtime revival of "Twin Peaks." In 2012, the couple welcomed their only child together, when Lynch was 66. Lynch has one adult child from each of his first three marriages.