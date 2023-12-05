NBA Best Bets and Bold Predictions: Suns vs. Lakers In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals

View the original article to see embedded media.

A spot in the semifinals in the In-Season Tournament Semifinals is on the line Tuesday night in the third meeting of the year between the Suns and Lakers. The Pelicans play the winner of this Pacific Division showdown in Las Vegas on Thursday ahead of the inaugural championship game Saturday.

Los Angeles (12–9) leads the season series 2–0 and has won four in a row over Phoenix (12–8). Anthony Davis (groin/hip) and Rui Hachimura (nasal fracture) are both probable while LeBron James (calf) and Eric Gordon (knee) are listed as questionable.

Two of Kevin Durants highest-scoring games of the season (38 and 39 points) were in losses to the Lakers, though Devin Booker missed both. The Suns will have both Durant and Booker active in their biggest game of the year to date.

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds

Spread: Suns +1.5 (-110) | Lakers -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: PHX (+100) | LAL (-125)

Total: 228.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Tuesday, Dec. 5 | 10 p.m. ET |TNT

Best Bet: Lakers -1.5 (-110)

Bold Prediction: LeBron James Leads All Scorers

Phoenix had two full days off since its last game, a 116–109 win over the Grizzlies on Saturday. Booker racked up 34 points, 10 boards and seven assists and Durant added 27 points. That victory improved the Suns record at home to 5–5, though they are 7–3 on the road, one of the leagues best marks. Of course, one of those losses was at crypto.com Arena in the second game of the season, 100–95.

L.A. should be well rested as well considering its last game was also on Saturday, a 107–97 win over the Rockets. The Lakers improved to 8–2 at home behind Davis 27-point, 14-rebound double-double; James tied a season-low with 16 points.

The Lakers rolled through Group Play in the In-Season Tournament, which included a 122–119 win over the Suns, and now theyre getting both Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt back, two of their better defenders, at an ideal time. Los Angeles has leaned on its top-10 defense while its offense has struggled. On the other hand, Phoenix boasts a top-10 offense and has a middling defense. The presence of Hachimura and Vanderbilt will be a factor against an offense led by two of the leagues top perimeter threats.

Neither team has been great against the spread this season, so the Lakers get a slight edge at home, especially with reinforcements on the way. James has also said in the past the Lakers were gunning to win the inaugural tournament, which comes with a $500,000 incentive for players, and he excelled in Group Play. Two of his highest-scoring games of the season were his 34-point outing against Phoenix and when he put up 35 on the Trail Blazers, which helped put L.A. atop Group A.

Look for James to show up in a big way, especially in another rare head-to-head matchup against Durant.

