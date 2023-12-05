Tyson employees file

suit over 401(k) fees

Three Tyson Foods employees have filed suit in the United States District Court Western District of Arkansas, Fayetteville Division, contending the company failed to replace the record keeper of its 401(k) plan and address its unusually high fees.

The suit filed Nov. 30 contends Tyson paid unreasonable fees to the plan administrator, Northwest, and failed to use its clout to negotiate lower fees overall for its workers. In court documents, the plaintiffs contend Tyson had more than 67,200 workers participating in the 401(k) program in 2022, which had more than $3.2 billion in assets at the time.

A Tyson Foods spokesperson declined to comment on the suit Monday.

The suit argues Springdale-based Tyson Foods and its board of directors have a fiduciary duty to properly manage the company's employee 401(k) retirement plan by stopping unreasonable fees. The participants in the suit are seeking class action status covering participants in the retirement plan and their beneficiaries starting Nov. 30, 2017, and running through the date of judgment.

Tyson Foods shares rose $1.62, or 3%, to close Monday at $49.82.

-- John Magsam

Waltons' investment

firm backs clothier

An investment firm backed by Tom Walton and Steuart Walton is providing seed funding for a company that makes outdoor apparel.

The brothers, who are grandsons of Walmart Inc. founder Sam Walton, formed Bentonville-based RZC Investments in 2017.

RZC Investments led a recent round of seed capital for LIVSN Designs, which is also based in Bentonville.

A news release on Monday didn't say how much RZC invested in the company.

Founded in 2018, LIVSN has five full-time employees, raised more than $1 million on Kickstarter, and now sells its clothing at 80 retailers, the company said.

"RZC has been my ideal partner since the day I started LIVSN," said Andrew Gibbs-Dabney, the clothing brand's founder. "Their track record of building world-class products combined with their focus on outdoor recreation makes the RZC team a perfect ally to accelerate LIVSN's mission."

-- Serenah McKay

Arkansas Index up

7.35 points at close

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 903.13, up 7.35.

"Stocks finished Monday's session slightly lower, taking a well-deserved breather after a strong November as investors brace for a series of key job reports over the next few days, hoping that the Federal Reserve is at or close to ending their rate hikes," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.