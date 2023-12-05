Norwegian packaging company Elopak chooses Little Rock Port site for factory, will create 100 jobs





A Norwegian company that produces food-ready packaging announced Tuesday it will create more than 100 new jobs and invest $70 million to open its first U.S. plant at the Port of Little Rock.

Elopak of Oslo said it will create jobs for engineers, printers, operators, logistics specialists and other support groups. The company will produce fiber-based cartons for liquid dairy, juices, plant-based products and liquid eggs.

"This is our first converting plant in the USA and a landmark investment for our company. North America is a key building block for our future growth and we are very excited to expand our presence in the region," Chief Executive Officer Thomas Körmendi said in a statement announcing the project.

The 300,000-square-foot facility at 6001 Zuber Road will produce products for the company's U.S. market.



