Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 5, 1923

The Kiwanis Club will "adopt" a rural school in Pulaski County and try to raise its standards to that of the city, it was announced at the club luncheon yesterday. The action followed immediately after a talk by D. T. Henderson, county superintendent of education, in which he discussed the present rural education system of the state. A committee will be appointed to work with Mr. Henderson, who will select the school for the club to sponsor. He informed the club that many of the schools of the county are half a century behind in educational facilities. Nearly 2,000 pupils, including negroes, spend only six months or less in school each year while many of the teachers receive "mere pittance."

50 years ago

Dec. 5, 1973

The Little Rock Air Traffic Control Tower has been chosen, over 50 towers in five states, as the air traffic facility of the year in the Federal Aviation Administration's Southwest Region. The citation was announced Tuesday by A. H. Thurburn, who praised the Little Rock Tower for its day-to-day professionalism in servicing a tremendous variation in aircraft capabilities and pilot experience, and especially for its handling of 13 flight assistants, two of which were considered outstanding service to pilot in emergency situations.

25 years ago

Dec. 5, 1998

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville's police chief seemed perplexed this week about the prosecuting attorney's decision not to pursue additional drug charges against resigned Alderman Stephen Miller and his wife. But the prosecutor says the additional charges aren't necessary nor warranted at this point. Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Terry Jones last week charged Miller and his wife, Janette, with manufacturing marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force originally arrested the couple in October on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Millers' arrest in Texas the day before prompted drug agents here to search their Mill Avenue home while the Millers were still in Texas.

10 years ago

Dec. 5, 2013

A former pharmacist at the Jacksonville Wal-Mart was sentenced Wednesday to three years' probation and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine for stealing narcotic cough syrup from store shelves and filling the empty bottles with cherry-flavored syrup to make customers think they were receiving the real thing. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker imposed the sentence Wednesday on Michael Brockinton, 36, of Sherwood, who was indicted in February on charges of adulterating and misbranding drugs. Brockinton was arrested in 2012 on 60 counts of obtaining drugs by fraud after a security worker at the store reported the pharmacist had been caught on camera pouring hydrocodone syrup out of bottles from store shelves into unmarked prescription bottles that he pocketed or placed in a shopping bag. Police said hidden cameras had been installed after another pharmacist noticed the pharmacy was receiving an "unusual amount" of hydrocodone/homatropine syrup, and then the store discovered that Brockinton had been entering and documenting prescriptions that he said had been phoned in but that doctors denied prescribing.