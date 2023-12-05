OTHERS SAY: President’s inflation rhetoric revives tired old standby

As President Joe Biden founders in the polls, he's decided to revive a hackneyed progressive standby: The rampant inflation Americans have experienced under his administration is the fault of evil corporations.

"Let me be clear," Biden said last week. "To any corporation that has not brought their prices back down--even as inflation has come down, even as supply chains have been rebuilt--it's time to stop the price gouging."

Despite signs that the economy was recovering nicely from the pandemic, the president and the Democratic Congress insisted on an unprecedented multitrillion-dollar spending blowout during 2021 to reward their favored special interests. The result, as many economists predicted, was the return of high inflation--with a vengeance.

It's understandable from a political standpoint that Biden would prefer to lay all this on the lap of Big Business and those dastardly capitalists. But it's revealing that the president never explains why these nefarious actors decided--after 40 years of hiding in the weeds, biding their time--to unleash their devilish "price gouging" scheme only when he won the Oval Office.