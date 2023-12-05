Ozark Society opens grant program for youth

The Ozark Society is accepting applications for youth grants to support environmental projects.

Proposals will be accepted from nonprofit organizations and schools with projects that take place in the regions where the Ozark Society is active.

Projects must involve elementary or secondary school-aged youth in hands-on conservation activities or environmental engagement.

Project funding up to $3,000 will be awarded. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 3. Award notification and funds distribution will be in March. Projects will have one year to complete their objectives.

Since 2020, the Ozark Society youth grants program has awarded almost $35,000 to 21 different grant projects. Funded projects include gardens and greenhouses, interactive environmental education, community cleanup and restoration projects, watershed conservation, trail building and more.

For the application form and additional information about the youth grants, visit www.ozarksociety.net and click the Ozark Society Awards, Grants, and Scholarships Tab.