Pair of UA linemen get All-SEC honor

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas juniors Landon Jackson and Josh Braun landed spots on the Associated Press All-SEC team announced Monday.

Jackson, a defensive end from Texarkana, Texas, and Braun, an offensive guard from Live Oak, Fla., were both named to the second team at their positions by a 14-member voting panel of media members who cover the conference.

Jackson had 44 tackles, the most of any UA defensive lineman, and led the team with 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks this season. The 6-7, 281-pounder earned the Bednarik Award national player of the week and SEC co-defensive lineman of the week honors after a three-sack performance in the Razorbacks’ 24-21 loss at Alabama on Oct. 14.

Jackson, who transferred from LSU prior to the 2022 season, had an overall grade of 77.4 and a run defense grade of 78.7 on 450 defensive snaps by Pro Football Focus.

Braun, a first-year transfer from Florida, ranked 39th among Power 5 offensive guards with a grade of 71.3 by Pro Football Focus. The 6-6, 348-pounder had 790 offensive snaps and had a 79.0 pass blocking grade and a 68.5 run blocking grade.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was the unanimous pick for SEC offensive player of the year and Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson was voted defensive player of the year.

Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz was voted as the AP Coach of the Year after leading the No. 9 Tigers (10-2) to a berth in the Cotton Bowl against Ohio State.

Alabama safety Caleb Downs was voted as the SEC newcomer of the year.

Joining Daniels as unanimous picks were LSU receiver Malik Nabers, Missouri tailback Cody Schrader, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran.



