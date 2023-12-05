Police are seeking shooting suspects

Little Rock police are searching for the people responsible for pot shots that were taken at an apartment unit in southwest Little Rock in the early morning hours Sunday.

According to the police report, officers responded to 4408 Ludwig St. Apartment B for a criminal mischief call at 9:12 a.m.

They made contact with resident Devonte Hatton, who told the officer he woke up to bullet holes in his apartment.

Hatton said his neighbor told him shots were fired around midnight.

The investigating officer found nine projectile strikes at the front of the apartment and nine shell casings in the street.

Two bullet fragments were also found inside the apartment, one on the stairs and one in front of the living room window.

Hatton told police he did not have any animosities with anyone.

Hatton's landlord told officers that the tenant in Apartment A had doorbell footage of an older, black, four-door sedan with unknown males in it.

One of the passengers is shown firing in the direction of the apartment at 5:30 a.m.

The resident of Apartment A told officers that her daughter called her around 1 a.m. about gunshots.

NLR man arrested on weapon charge

North Little Rock police arrested a man Monday morning on a felony charge of illegal possession of a gun and a misdemeanor of fleeing from police.

Albert Charles Fairchild, 45, of North Little Rock was arrested around 1:57 a.m. at 800 W. 23rd St. after an incident in which police shot him with a Taser.

According to the arrest report, two officers made contact with three men standing in the middle of the street.

One of them, Fairchild, began walking away from the officers and began running when officers told him to stop.

The officer who began chasing him attempted to fire his Taser when Fairchild began reaching into his right pocket, the report shows.

A second attempt landed on Fairchild's jacket and his lower pants.

However, the officer said that when Fairchild fell to the ground, he seemed unaffected by the charge, as he continued to search in his pocket.

The officer said he then performed a "drive stun," which is placing the Taser directly against an individual.

Fairchild then placed his hands behind his back and was taken into custody.

In his right-front pocket, officers found a loaded Ruger 9mm.

A database search found Fairchild had been convicted of first-degree domestic battery in Pulaski County Circuit Court in 2017.