Razorbacks’ staff playing transfer portal game

The NCAA transfer portal for football officially opened Monday and a couple of thousand or so players are expected to enter their names during the 30-day window.

ESPN's Tom VanHaaren reported at 3:25 p.m. Monday that more than 1,000 players had entered the portal. Jan. 2 is the last day to enter the portal.

Players whose head coach left the program or had been fired during the season had a 30-day window to enter the portal and visit other schools after the coach's departure.

The University of Arkansas' first known scholarship offer was extended to a transfer was Kansas State defensive back Will Lee, who announced his entry into the portal on Monday morning. Arkansas also offered him in December of last year while he was at Iowa Western.

Lee, 6-2, 185 pounds, was a junior college All-American at Iowa Western in 2022 prior to attending Kansas State. On3.com rated him the No. 3 cornerback and No. 15 overall junior college prospect in the nation when he picked the Wildcats.

He was sixth on the team with 42 tackles this season, including 1.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and 6 pass breakups this season as a sophomore. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Lee also reported scholarship offers from LSU, Southern Cal, Louisville, Michigan State, Illinois, Houston and South Carolina. He is just one of many transfers the Hogs will pursue and hope to host for official visits.

The Razorback have one commitment from a transfer in former Michigan State offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock.

Blackstock, 6-5, 315 pounds, officially visited Arkansas for the Auburn game on Nov. 11 after entering the portal on Oct. 24 while taking advantage of a 30-day window opened on Sept. 27 when Mel Tucker was fired as the Spartans' head coach.

He picked the Hogs over offers from Ole Miss, Colorado, Louisville, Maryland, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Nebraska and other schools.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and his staff have been on the road recruiting since Friday, the first day of the contact period that runs until Dec. 17. He and the other coaches visited homes and schools of committed high school prospects and others in the classes of 2025 and 2026.

Pittman, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and receivers coach Kenny Guiton visited the school and home of consensus 4-star receiver target Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, of Pine Bluff, on Friday. The former Razorback pledge reopened his recruiting on Nov. 4.

He made an official visit to Fayetteville in June and has stated plans to visit again unofficially before making his final college decision in February.

Crutchfield is considering Missouri, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn and other schools for official visits.

The Hogs have 18 commitments in the 2024 class from high school recruits and one from a junior college tight end.

Arkansas is expected to host transfers for official visits this weekend while also hosting high school underclassmen for visits Saturday. The Hogs are expected to do the same during the Dec. 15-17 weekend.

A dead period which forbids coaches to have contact with prospects on or off campus begins on Dec. 18 and runs until Jan. 11. Schools can also host transfers who plan to enroll at midterm Jan. 3-7.

Pittman said during his radio show last week that Arkansas is looking to add transfers on the offensive line, a safety, a cornerback, a linebacker or two and a quarterback. The Hogs are also known to be looking for help on the defensive line.

If the past two years are an indication, Pittman and staff will likely do well in the portal. On3.com rated the Hogs' transfer classes No. 9 nationally in 2022 and No. 7 in 2023.

Transfers wishing to enter the portal in the spring can do so April 16-30.

